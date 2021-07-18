बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Another flight connected in air travel from Jammu to Delhi Union Minister Jitendra Singh gave information

सरकार का तोहफा: जम्मू से दिल्ली की हवाई यात्रा में जुड़ी एक और उड़ान, जानिए कब से शुरू होगी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: प्रशांत कुमार Updated Sun, 18 Jul 2021 11:26 AM IST

सार

केंद्रीय मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह ने उड़ान से खुशखबरी अपने ट्विटर अकांउट पर दी है।
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

प्रदेश के लोगों को जल्द ही एक और उड़ान का लाभ मिलने वाला है। जम्मू से दिल्ली की हवाई यात्रा सुगम होने वाली है। देर शाम हवाई उड़ान संचालित करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। संभवतः शुक्रवार (23 जुलाई) से इसका परिचालन शुरू हो जाएगा। इसके लिए गोएयर कंपनी राजी हो गई है।
उड़ान से संबंधित यह जानकारी केंद्रीय मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह ने ट्वीट कर दी है। जिसमें उन्होंने जम्मू-कश्मीर के प्रति प्रधानमंत्री की उदारता के लिए धन्यवाद भी दिया है। साथ ही बताया है कि पांच वर्षों के प्रयास के बाद यह सेवा शुरू होने जा रही है।


