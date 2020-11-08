शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   An earthquake with a magnitude of 4 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu Kashmir

जम्मू-कश्मीर में महसूस किए गए भूकंप के झटके, रिक्टर स्केल पर 4.0 मापी गई तीव्रता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sun, 08 Nov 2020 08:45 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला

जम्मू-कश्मीर में रविवार शाम को भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी के अनुसार रिक्टर स्केल पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 4.0 मापी गई।  भूकंप से अभी किसी के हताहत की जानकारी नहीं है। 
city & states jammu

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

