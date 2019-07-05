शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir › Jammu › सचिवालय सेवाओं के जूनियर अस्सिटेंट

सचिवालय सेवाओं के जूनियर अस्सिटेंट

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Fri, 05 Jul 2019 02:48 AM IST
51 जूनियर असिस्टेंट के तबादले
जम्मू। रियासती सरकार ने वीरवार को जेएंडके सचिवालय सेवा के 51 जूनियर असिस्टेंटों के तबादले व तैनाती का आदेश जारी किया। इनमें बिलकिस रशीद को उद्योग एवं वाणिज्य विभाग में तैनात किया गया है। सुरजीत सिंह को हॉस्पीटैलिटी एंड प्रोटोकोल विभाग, रूबीना को बिजली विकास विभाग, अफसाना रसूल को स्वास्थ्य एवं चिकित्सा शिक्षा, महविश शमीम को समाज कल्याण विभाग, शाह तारिक उल इस्लाम को पर्यटन विभाग, मारिया गुलजार को ग्रामीण विकास एवं पंचायती राज, अदमीना जावेद को संस्कृति विभाग में तैनात किया गया है।
इसके अलावा आमिर फारूक मीर को सामान्य प्रशासनिक विभाग, बाबा एहसानुल हक को कृषि उत्पाद विभाग, एमान मुश्तकिम को जेएंडके एसएसबी कैंप आफिस श्रीनगर में तैनात किया गया है। मोहम्मद आसिम को गृह विभाग में भेजा गया है। फुरकान अहमद नाजर को वित्त विभाग, इश्फाक माजिद शाह को सामान्य प्रशासनिक विभाग और आरिफ मुनावर को वन एवं पर्यावरण विभाग में तैनात किया गया है। बनीश मुश्ताक को जेएंडके पब्लिक सर्विस कमीशन और दलजीत सिंह को खाद्य एवं नागरिक आपूर्ति विभाग में तैनात किया गया है।

