शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Rajouri ›   करमाड़ा सेक्टर में पाकिस्तान ने फिर की गोलाबारी

करमाड़ा सेक्टर में पाकिस्तान ने फिर की गोलाबारी

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 18 Feb 2019 02:58 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
पुंछ। पाकिस्तान ने रविवार की देर रात पुंछ जिले के करमाड़ा सेक्टर में गोलाबारी की। भारतीय सेना के जवानों ने पाकिस्तान को मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया है। जानकारी के अनुसार, रविवार की रात में सवा दस बजे पाकिस्तान की 41 बलूच रेजीमेंट ने अपनी बकरी-1 और बकरी-2 पोस्टों से भारतीय सेना 15 मराठालाई रेजीमेंट की चीता, नेवला और सुसर पोस्टों पर हल्केे हथियारों से गोलाबारी शुरू कर दी। पहले से सतर्क 15 मराठालाई के जवानों ने तुरंत की पाकिस्तान को मुंहतोड़ जवाब देना शुरू कर दिया। देर रात रात खबर लिखे जाने तक दोनों तरफ से रुक-रुक कर गोलाबारी जारी थी। ब्यूरो
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

'भारत' से डरकर पाकिस्तान को उठाना पड़ा ये बड़ा कदम, जानकर आप भी रह जाएंगे हैरान

17 फरवरी 2019

bharat teaser
salman khan
salman khan
salman khan
Bollywood

'भारत' से डरकर पाकिस्तान को उठाना पड़ा ये बड़ा कदम, जानकर आप भी रह जाएंगे हैरान

17 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

प्राइवेट फोटो लीक होने से से टूट गई थीं ये 5 एक्ट्रेस, इन 2 बहनों को भी नहीं बख्शा

17 फरवरी 2019

bollywood
radhika apte bold pics
Hansika Motwani
anushka shetty
Bollywood

प्राइवेट फोटो लीक होने से से टूट गई थीं ये 5 एक्ट्रेस, इन 2 बहनों को भी नहीं बख्शा

17 फरवरी 2019

martyr mohal lal raturi
Dehradun

#Pulwama: शहीद मोहनलाल का शव पहुंचा देहरादून, बेटी ने दिखाई बहादुरी, वायरल हो रही तस्वीर

17 फरवरी 2019

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
Pulwama Exclusive

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
martyr mohal lal raturi
Dehradun

#PulwamaAttack : शहीद की अंतिम दर्शन की ये तस्वीरें देख भर आएगा हर हिंदुस्तानी का दिल

17 फरवरी 2019

practice in pokhran
India News

बॉर्डर के पास गरजी भारतीय वायुसेना, दिखाई अपनी शक्ति और क्षमता

17 फरवरी 2019

Cricket News

INDVAUS: कार्तिक को बाहर करने पर गावस्कर ने जताई नाराजगी, खुद किया टीम का एलान

17 फरवरी 2019

Sunil Gavaskar
pant and karthik
सुनील गावस्कर
भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया
Cricket News

INDVAUS: कार्तिक को बाहर करने पर गावस्कर ने जताई नाराजगी, खुद किया टीम का एलान

17 फरवरी 2019

मोक्ष और अभय की कामना को पूर्ण करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
ज्योतिष समाधान

मोक्ष और अभय की कामना को पूर्ण करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Party politics dominated all-party meeting on the Pulwama terror attack
India News

पुलवामा हमले पर सर्वदलीय बैठक में भी हावी रही ‘दलीय राजनीति’

17 फरवरी 2019

गुर्जर आंदोलन
Delhi NCR

गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन खत्म, रेलवे ने बहाल की सभी ट्रेन सेवा

17 फरवरी 2019

अंतिम विदाई
Meerut

#Pulwama: आतंकी हमले पर जनरल वीके सिंह का बड़ा बयान, बताया कैसे लिया जाएगा बदला

17 फरवरी 2019

Kumbh Special
Prayagraj

Kumbh Mela 2019: माघी पूर्णिमा स्नान पर्व पर चलेंगी 49 स्पेशल ट्रेनें, ढाई हजार बसें

17 फरवरी 2019

एंटबॉट
World

वैज्ञानिकों ने विकसित किया बिना जीपीएस के चलने वाला पहला रोबोट

15 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
अन्ना हजारे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अन्ना हजारे की बिगड़ी तबीयत, अस्पताल में भर्ती, हालत में हो रहा सुधार

15 फरवरी 2019

sbi
India News

एसबीआई रिपोर्ट: चलन में नकदी बढ़ी पर आर्थिक गतिविधियां नहीं

15 फरवरी 2019

Either money orders are not reaching or reaching late, Postal department is losing its image
India News

मनीऑर्डर नहीं या देरी से पहुंचने पर पहचान खो रहा डाक विभाग

15 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

16वीं लोकसभा के अंतिम दिन सदन में भंग हुई भाषा की मर्यादा

14 फरवरी 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल सरकार के चार वर्ष: इन चार बड़े विवादों से गरमाई रही राजनीति

14 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

पाक ने किया दूसरा कायराना हमला, इस बार भी ले ली एक मेजर की जान

जम्मू-कश्मीर में पकिस्तान की लगातार नापाक हरकतें रुकने का नाम नहीं ले रही हैं। अभी पुलवामा हमले को दो दिन भी पूरे नहीं हुए थे कि पाकिस्तानी सेना और आतंकियों ने भारतीय सीमा में घुसकर चार आईईडी प्लांट कर दिए।

16 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: राजौरी के नौशेरा में आईईडी ब्लास्ट, एक मेजर शहीद, दो जवान घायल

16 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

आईईडी ब्लास्ट के बाद पाक सीमा पर कर रहा फायरिंग, सेना दे रही मुंहतोड़ जवाब

16 फरवरी 2019

डेमो
Jammu

आचार संहिता से पहले जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस प्रशासन में बड़े फेरबदल, 5 आईपीएस और 39 केपीएस के तबादले

14 फरवरी 2019

आतंकी हमले के विरोध में दिखी हिंदू-मुस्लिम एकता 01-25-49
Rajouri

आतंकी हमले के विरोध में दिखी हिंदू-मुस्लिम एकता 01-25-49

16 फरवरी 2019

एडीसी नें सुंदरबनी बाजारों का किया औचक निरिक्षण तीन दुकानदारों को किया चालान तीन दुकानों से भरे सेंपल
Rajouri

एडीसी नें सुंदरबनी बाजारों का किया औचक निरिक्षण तीन दुकानदारों को किया चालान तीन दुकानों से भरे सेंपल

15 फरवरी 2019

बिजली पानी को लेकर हाहाकार, प्रदर्शन
Rajouri

बिजली पानी को लेकर हाहाकार, प्रदर्शन

13 फरवरी 2019

मेरा परिवार, भाजपा परिवार अभियान
Rajouri

मेरा परिवार, भाजपा परिवार अभियान

13 फरवरी 2019

नाटक के माध्यंम से बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढाओ का दिया संदेश
Rajouri

नाटक के माध्यंम से बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढाओ का दिया संदेश

13 फरवरी 2019

एनएचएम कमियों ने हड़ताल खत्म नहीं की तो होंगे बर्खास्त: डीसी
Rajouri

एनएचएम कमियों ने हड़ताल खत्म नहीं की तो होंगे बर्खास्त: डीसी

14 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

पुलवामा हमले को लेकर सरकार और पूर्व सैनिकों को परेशान कर रही है ये बात

अब तक सेना ने सभी ऑपरेशन में सावधानी बरतते हुए काम किए हैं। लेकिन पुलवामा हमले को लेकर सरकार और सेना के पूर्व सैनिकों को एक बात परेशान कर रही है।

15 फरवरी 2019

जम्मू 0:56

पुलवामा हमले के विरोध में जम्मू में प्रदर्शन, आगजनी के बाद लगाया गया कर्फ्यू

15 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा 0:48

पुलवामा हमले के बाद भारत में आक्रोश, पाकिस्तानी उच्चायुक्त को किया तलब

15 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा 00:03:12

पुलवामा में आतंकी हमले की सियासी दलों ने की निंदा, रक्षा विशेषज्ञों ने उठाए ये सवाल

15 फरवरी 2019

हमला 1:34

कश्मीर में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, 40 से ज्यादा जवान शहीद

14 फरवरी 2019

Related

सड़क निर्माण में घटिया सामग्री की शिकायत पर जांच शुरू
Rajouri

सड़क निर्माण में घटिया सामग्री की शिकायत पर जांच शुरू

14 फरवरी 2019

सरपंचों के दल को भारत भ्रमण पर भेजा
Rajouri

सरपंचों के दल को भारत भ्रमण पर भेजा

14 फरवरी 2019

धुएं रहित चूल्हे वितरित
Rajouri

धुएं रहित चूल्हे वितरित

14 फरवरी 2019

शराब के साथ एक गिरफतार
Rajouri

शराब के साथ एक गिरफतार

15 फरवरी 2019

बर्फबारी व मूसलाधार बारिश से 67 ट्रांसफार्मर खराब
Rajouri

बर्फबारी व मूसलाधार बारिश से 67 ट्रांसफार्मर खराब

15 फरवरी 2019

ड्रग्स और नशीले पदार्थों की लत के दुष्प्रभाव पर जागरूकता कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया ।
Rajouri

ड्रग्स और नशीले पदार्थों की लत के दुष्प्रभाव पर जागरूकता कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया ।

15 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.