अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Jaipur ›   The person reached the office of the electicity department with sword in Jodhpur

तलवार लेकर सरकारी दफ्तर पहुंचा ये शख्स और तान दी मुलाजिमों पर, मच गया हड़कम्प

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 02:29 PM IST
The person reached the office of the electicity department with sword in Jodhpur
तलवार हाथ में लिए आरोपित - फोटो : amar ujala
सरकारी दफ्तर में जैसे ही ये शख्स तलवार लेकर पहुंचा हर कोई सकपका गया। गुस्साए व्यक्ति ने यहां पहुंचते ही सरकारी मुलाजिमों पर तलवार तान दी। फिर क्या था पूरे आॅफिस में ही हड़कम्प मच गया।

दरअसल पूरा मामला जोधपुर शहर के सूरसागर थाना क्षेत्र स्थित डिस्कॉम कार्यालय का है। यहां बिजली चोरी की कार्रवाई से नाराज एक व्यक्ति तलवार के साथ डिस्कॉम कार्यालय में घुस गया। इस दौरान आरोपी व्यक्ति ने डिस्कॉम की जेईएन आरती सिंह पर हमला करने का भी प्रयास किया और उसने तलवार के साथ मारने की चेतावनी दी।

RELATED

जानकारी के अनुसार, जोधपुर डिस्कॉम कार्यालय में आज अब्दुल हकीम तलवार लेकर घुस आया और हंगामा करने लगा। जैसे ही आॅफिस में कार्यरत कर्मचारियों को इसकी भनक लगी तो वहां काफी भीड़ जमा हो गई। तलवार लेकर आए अब्दुल हकीम से लोग समझाईश करने लगे, लेकिन उसने किसी की भी एक नहीं सुनी।
आगे पढ़ें

यूं निपटा मामला
viral video

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

media boycotted karan johar kids birthday bash
Bollywood

इस वजह से करण जौहर को करना पड़ा बायकॉट का सामना, पार्टी का रंग रहा फीका

9 फरवरी 2018

Anil Kapoor son Harshvadhan Kapoor spotted on a dinner date with Monica Dogra
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस के साथ सीक्रेट डेट पर निकले अनिल कपूर के बेटे, कैमरा देखते ही चुराई नजरें

9 फरवरी 2018

ranbir kapoor close friend revealed something big about his affair with alia bhatt
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर के खास दोस्त की आलिया भट्ट को चेतावनी, 'प्यार में मिलेगा धोखा, बहुत रोएंगी'

9 फरवरी 2018

Selena Gomez suffering from anxiety and depression, feels its a life long affair now
Hollywood

'डिप्रेशन' और 'ऐंगजाइअटी' की शिकार हुईं सेलिना गोमेज, सबके सामने कुबूल की बात

9 फरवरी 2018

neeraj pandey aiyaary based on adarsh houshing scam
Bollywood

रिलीज से पहले 'अय्यारी' की कहानी का खुलासा, इस तरह हुआ था करोड़ों का घोटाला

9 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh promote Akshay Kumar film Padman in funny style
Bollywood

'खिलजी' ने अपने सुपरहीरो के साथ किया डांस, सैनिटरी नैपकिन दिखाकर हुए वायरल

9 फरवरी 2018

meet Rani Mukerji brother in film hichki
Bollywood

Exclusive: 'हिचकी' में रानी के भाई बनकर सामने आए हुसैन दलाल, कहा- 'गर्व महसूस कर रहा हूं'

9 फरवरी 2018

Shah rukh Khan promoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign swachh abhiyan at Auto Expo
Bollywood

शाहरुख ने PM मोदी के 'स्वच्छ अभियान' का इस तरह किया प्रमोशन, आप भी देखे लें...

9 फरवरी 2018

Shahid kapoor starts shooting for Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Uttarakhand
Bollywood

शुरू हुई बत्ती 'गुल, मीटर चालू' की शूटिंग, शाहिद कपूर सीख रहे हैं गढ़वाली

9 फरवरी 2018

arunachalam muruganantham watch padman and share his experience
Bollywood

43 साल पहले 'रियल पैडमैन' ने देखी आखिरी फिल्म, अब अपनी जिंदगी पर बनी मूवी देख रो पड़े

9 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

AAP MLAs took office of profit: High Court
Delhi NCR

लाभ के पद पर थे AAP विधायक, लाभ लिया या नहीं महत्वपूर्ण नहीं : हाईकोर्ट

आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) के 20 विधायकों की अयोग्यता संबंधी मामले की सुनवाई करते हुए दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने कहा कि ये विधायक लाभ के पद पर रहे हैं। इन्होंने लाभ लिया या नहीं, यह महत्वपूर्ण नहीं है।

9 फरवरी 2018

Order of Vigilance inquiry against bjp Mayor of North Delhi municipal Corporation
Delhi NCR

मुश्किल में भाजपा मेयर, LG ने जारी किए विजिलेंस जांच के आदेश, जानिए क्या है मामला

9 फरवरी 2018

mother killed toddler for making continuous milk demand
Madhya Pradesh

भूख से तड़प रही बच्ची का मां ने काटा गला, मांग रही थी दूध

9 फरवरी 2018

house tax will also be deposited at metro stations
Lucknow

गृहकर जमा करने वालों को मिलेगी ये सुविधा, अब यहां पर भी जमा कर सकेंगे TAX

9 फरवरी 2018

Deputy CM's warning For those who copying in examination
Kanpur

परीक्षा में 'नकल करने और कराने वालों' के लिए Deputy CM की ये चेतावनी

9 फरवरी 2018

teenage girl commits suicide in lucknow
Lucknow

लखनऊ में किशोरी ने लगाई फांसी, ये थी वजह

9 फरवरी 2018

barabanki police arrested criminals
Lucknow

बाराबंकी में फिर मुठभेड़, पांच बदमाशों को पुलिस ने दबोचा, पौने दो लाख रुपये और तमंचे बरामद

9 फरवरी 2018

Finding Parents daughter came to kanpur
Kanpur

1975 में ठुकरा दिया गया, 'जननी और जनक' को अमेरिका से ढूंढने आई बहनें

9 फरवरी 2018

separatists call shutdown in kashmir valley on heavy security
Jammu

अलगाववादियों ने घाटी में बुलाया बंद, सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम

9 फरवरी 2018

hooda vs ashok tanwar, rebellion in haryana congress for amit shah rally
Chandigarh

कांग्रेस में गुटबाजी: अमित शाह की रैली को लेकर हुड्डा और तंवर के सुर अलग-अलग

9 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

फाइटर जेट 'तेजस' में फ्रांस के एयरफोर्स चीफ ने भरी उड़ान

बुधवार को जोधपुर एयरबेस से फ्रांस एयरफोर्स के चीफ आंद्रे लेनाटा ने भारत में निर्मित फाइटर जेट ‘तेजस’ में उड़ान भरी। इससे पहले तीन फरवरी को अमेरिकी एयरफोर्स के चीफ ऑफ स्टॉफ जनरल डेविड एल गोल्डफिन ने भी तेजस में उड़ान भरी थी।

8 फरवरी 2018

muslim elderly beaten in Rajsthan for forcing to saying jai shriram 3:45

VIDEO: ‘जय श्री राम’ का नारा लगवाने के लिए बुजुर्ग की पिटाई

7 फरवरी 2018

Watch: Toll plaza employees thrash army person, family over toll discount 1:01

VIDEO: सेना के जवान और उसके परिवार के साथ टोलकर्मियों की गुंडई

6 फरवरी 2018

after watching padmawat film karni sena supporting sanjay leela bhansali 1:24

अब पद्मावत के समर्थन में उतरी करणी सेना, फिल्म को दी हरी झंडी

3 फरवरी 2018

these 5 factors will affect bjp in rajasthan elections after it lost bypolls 3:40

राजस्थान में मिली हार के बाद इन पांच वजहों से और भी ज्यादा परेशान है बीजेपी

3 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan slaps a man, video now viral
Madhya Pradesh

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज ने रोड शो में एक व्यक्ति को थप्पड़ जड़ा, कांग्रेस ने की यह मांग

16 जनवरी 2018

railway employee harrassed by officers in Sultanpur
Lucknow

रेलकर्मी के शारीरिक प्रताड़ना का वीडियो वायरल, कपड़े उतरवाकर बनाया वीडियो

20 दिसंबर 2017

azam khan controversial comment on rajasthan love jihad viral video
India News

राजस्थान के वायरल वीडियो पर बोले आजम, मुसलमानों की लाशों पर सरकार बनाने की हो रही कोशिश

7 दिसंबर 2017

video gone viral of illegal recovery by UP police
Varanasi

अवैध वसूली करते हुए सिपाही का वीडियो हुआ वायरल, महकमे में मचा हड़कंप

18 अक्टूबर 2017

viral video of couple dancing on DDLJ song in malyasia
Bollywood

स्विटजरलैंड में फिर DDLJ: जब मिले देसी 'राज' और 'सिमरन'

10 अक्टूबर 2017

another controversial video viral on bhu
Varanasi

...तो झांकियों का हिस्सा बन गया बीएचयू, बवाल पर एक और विवादित वीडियो वायरल

1 अक्टूबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.