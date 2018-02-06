अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Jaipur ›   RPSC issued Results of second grade social science

आरपीएससी ने जारी किया सैकंड ग्रेड टीचर सोशल साइंस का रिजल्ट

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 07:43 PM IST
RPSC issued Results of second grade social science
job shimla
राजस्थान लोक सेवा आयोग ने वरिष्ठ अध्यापक-सामाजिक विज्ञान (माध्यमिक शिक्षा) प्रतियोगी परीक्षा, 2016 का परिणाम जारी कर किया है। 

राजस्थान लोक सेवा आयोग की सचिव दीप्ति शर्मा ने बताया कि वरिष्ठ अध्यापक-सामाजिक विज्ञान (माध्यमिक शिक्षा) प्रतियोगी परीक्षा, 2016 के अनिवार्य विषय की परीक्षा 1 मई, 2017 को और ऐच्छिक विषय सामाजिक विज्ञान की परीक्षा 2 जुलाई, 2017 को आयोजित की गई। इस परीक्षा की अस्थाई वरियता सूची व परिणाम जारी कर दी गई है।

उन्होंने बताया कि अस्थाई रुप से सफल अभ्यर्थी विस्तृत आवेदन पत्र आयोग की वेबसाइट से प्राप्त कर उसे पूर्ण रुप से भरकर समस्त शैक्षणिक योग्यता, जाति एवं वांछित प्रमाण-पत्रों की फोटो प्रति सहित 19 फरवरी तक आवश्यक रुप से आयोग कार्यालय में जमा करवा दें। विस्तृत आवेदन प्राप्त होने के पश्चात इनकी पात्रता की जांच की जाएगी।इसकी कटऑफ लिस्ट भी आयोग की वेबसाइट पर डाल दी गई है।

RELATED

 
rpsc results second grade teacher

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Kushal Tandon slams his female fan for slitting her wrist for him
Television

इस एक्टर के लिए महिला फैन ने पार की दीवानगी की सारी हदें, काटी हाथ की नस

6 फरवरी 2018

Drama queen Rakhi Sawant commented on Virat Kohli picture
Bollywood

राखी सावंत ने विराट की फोटो पर किया अश्लील कमेंट, अनुष्का हो जाएगी आग बबूला

6 फरवरी 2018

5 weird look of Anuskha Sharma from her movies
Bollywood

WIFE अनुष्का के ऐसे 5 लुक जिसे देखते ही खुद विराट कोहली भी डर सकते हैं

6 फरवरी 2018

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi posts mirror selfie with unbuttons shorts
Television

मंदना करीमी ने जींस की बटन खोलकर पोस्ट की फोटो, लोगों ने किए भद्दे-भद्दे कमेंट्स

6 फरवरी 2018

five controversial film of bollywood
Bollywood

अब 'झांसी की रानी' विवादों में, जानिए 5 ऐसी फिल्में जिनपर हो चुका है विरोध

6 फरवरी 2018

akshay kumar upcoming film gold teaser dialogue
Bollywood

'आई प्रॉमिस, देश के सामने गोल्ड रख देंगे', GOLD के टीजर में है ऐसे 4 दमदार डायलॉग्स

6 फरवरी 2018

katrina kaif sister isabelle will do her debut with sooraj pancholi
Bollywood

कटरीना के बाद अब उनकी बहन पर सलमान खान की नजर, इस लड़के के साथ करने जा रहे लॉन्च

6 फरवरी 2018

meet the girl salman khan referring to in his tweet
Bollywood

2 घंटे में खुला सलमान खान के ट्वीट का सीक्रेट, सामने आई लड़की और पीछे की वजह

6 फरवरी 2018

salman khan is not getting married, know truth behind his twitter post
Bollywood

सलमान के ट्वीट 'मुझे लड़की मिल गई है' की सच्‍चाई से उठा राज, कौन है वो लड़की?

6 फरवरी 2018

salman khan troll on his tweet that he got the girl
Bollywood

सलमान के एक ट्वीट ने बॉलीवुड में मचाई खलबली, लड़की मिलने पर लोग बोले- 'ठीक से देखो आंटी होगी'

6 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

uttar pradesh cabinet meeting today
Lucknow

यूपी कैबिनेट बैठक जारी, खादी सहित कई नीतियों को मिल सकती है मंजूरी

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ की अध्यक्षता में लखनऊ के लोकभवन में कैबिनेट बैठक जारी है। जिसमें खादी ग्रामोद्योग नीति सहित कई विभागों की नई नीतियों को मंजूरी दी जा सकती है।

6 फरवरी 2018

Samajwadi party prevailing guide line
Varanasi

सपा की गाइड लाइन जारी, ऐसे नेताओं को नहीं मिलेगा लोकसभा का टिकट

6 फरवरी 2018

Selfie crazy youth in Koriya district chhattisgarh seriously burned
Chhattisgarh

लग गए 11000 वोल्ट सेल्फी के पागलपन में...

6 फरवरी 2018

DM seek authorities to make team for bringing children to school
Budaun

‘टीम बनाएं जो बच्चों को स्कूल लेकर आए’

6 फरवरी 2018

chandan's family members met cm yogi
Lucknow

सीएम योगी से मिलीं चंदन की बहन और मौसी, मांगा शहीद का दर्जा

6 फरवरी 2018

Rajasthan BJP president said the next election will be fought under the leadership of CM Raje
Jaipur

खुद पर लटकी है तलवार, भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष ने दिया ये सियासी बयान

6 फरवरी 2018

Tanveer Haider Usmani appointed as chairman of UP Minorities commission

पूर्व एमएलसी तनवीर हैदर उस्मानी बने यूपी अल्पसंख्यक आयोग के अध्यक्ष, आठ सदस्य भी नामित

6 फरवरी 2018

for women passengers provide sanitary pad in agra cantt railway station
Agra

महिलाओं के लिए गुड न्यूज, अब उन्हें रेलवे स्टेशन पर मुफ्त मिलेगी ये सुविधा

6 फरवरी 2018

UP board exam: try to rob the examination paper, principal accused of assault
Meerut

यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा: पेपर लूटने की कोशिश, प्रधानाचार्य से मारपीट का आरोप, तीन दबोचे

6 फरवरी 2018

thousand of farmers leave farming, became labourer
Dehradun

तंग आए हजारों क‌‌िसानों ने छोड़ी खेती, बने मनरेगा मजदूर

6 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: सेना के जवान और उसके परिवार के साथ टोलकर्मियों की गुंडई

चुरु में सेना में लेफ्टिनेंट के पद पर तैनात एक जवान और उनके परिवार के साथ टोलकर्मियों ने जमकर मारपीट की।

6 फरवरी 2018

after watching padmawat film karni sena supporting sanjay leela bhansali 1:24

अब पद्मावत के समर्थन में उतरी करणी सेना, फिल्म को दी हरी झंडी

3 फरवरी 2018

these 5 factors will affect bjp in rajasthan elections after it lost bypolls 3:40

राजस्थान में मिली हार के बाद इन पांच वजहों से और भी ज्यादा परेशान है बीजेपी

3 फरवरी 2018

congress wins all three seats of rajasthan by polls 1:39

राजस्थान में बीजेपी ढेर, कांग्रेस ने जीती तीनों सीटें

2 फरवरी 2018

BJP LEADER GHANSHYAM TIWARI TARGETS VASUNDHRA RAJE AND PM MODI OVER DEFEAT IN RAJASTHAN 0:36

बीजेपी के इस नेता ने बोला पीएम मोदी पर हमला, बताया राजस्थान में क्यों हारी पार्टी

2 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Free health Counseling Camp to Eye and Dental Disease in jaipur
Jaipur

वाहन चलाते समय आंखों का ऐसे रखें ध्यान, डॉक्टरों ने बताया

26 जनवरी 2018

school lecturer recruitment case- questions raised by the court on RPSC
Jaipur

स्कूल व्याख्याता भर्ती : आयोग की ओर से बार-बार उत्तरकुंजी जारी करना गलत, हाईकोर्ट ने कहा

25 जनवरी 2018

rajasthan jaipur court summoned rpsc chairman in school lecturer recruitment 2013 case
Jaipur

स्कूल व्याख्याता भर्ती-2013: आरपीएससी चेयरमैन को हाईकोर्ट ने तलब किया

23 जनवरी 2018

junior accountant exam case hearing in rajasthan highcourt
Jaipur

कनिष्ठ लेखाकार भर्ती : एसबीसी के लिए सुरक्षति रखे गए पद सामान्य से भरने के आदेश

22 दिसंबर 2017

The ability to work, therefore the government has given appointment, RPSC chairman said
Jaipur

कार्य करने की क्षमता है, इसलिए सरकार ने दी है नियुक्ति, आरपीएससी के अध्यक्ष बोले

18 दिसंबर 2017

The posts of twenty members including two commissioners are vacant, the government said in court
Jaipur

दो आयोग अध्यक्ष सहित 20 सदस्यों के पद हैं खाली, सरकार ने कोर्ट में कहा

11 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.