सीएम राजे की मुश्किलें नहीं हो रही कम, पूरा विभाग ही विधानसभा के बाहर देगा धरना

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 08:17 AM IST
rajasthan jaipur raje government will face more trouble
वसुंधरा राजे
वसुंधरा राजे सरकार की परेशानियां बढ़ती ही जा रही है। विधानसभा में अपने ही विधायकों के तीखे हमले झेल रही सरकार को अब नौकरशाहों के विरोध का भी सामना करना पड़ रहा है। दरअसल राजस्थान सरकार के जनसम्पर्क विभाग के तमाम अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों ने मुख्यमंत्री राजे व सरकार के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोल दिया है। विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर अब इस विभाग के तमाम अधिकारी व कर्मचारी 12 फरवरी को विधानसभा के बाहर धरना देगें। गौरतलब है कि 12 फरवरी को ही मुख्यमंत्री राजस्थान का बजट पेश करेंगी। 

नाराज है अधिकारी कर्मचारी
vasundhara raje

