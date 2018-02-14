अपना शहर चुनें

खुले में शौच करने पर बच्चों से उठवाया था मल अब क्या स्वास्थ्य मंत्री पर होगी कार्यवाही-कांग्रेस

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Wed, 14 Feb 2018 11:17 AM IST
rajasthan congress questioned about swachh bharat abhiyan
गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा
उपचुनाव में मिली बंपर जीत के बाद से कांग्रेस आक्रामक हो गई है। केन्द्र हो या राज्य कांग्रेस किसी भी मुद्दे पर भाजपा को घेरने से नहीं चूक रही है। ऐसा ही आज कुछ राजस्थान विधानसभा के बाहर देखने को मिला। जब विधानसभा में कांग्रेस उप मुख्य सचेतक गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा ने सरकार से स्वास्थ्य मंत्री कालीचरण सराफ के खिलाफ कार्यवाही की मांग की। दरअसल सोशल मीडिया पर एक फोटो वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें एक व्यक्ति सड़क किनारे लघुशंका करते दिख रहा है। 

यह है वह फोटो
bjp swachh bharat abhiyan

