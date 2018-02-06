अपना शहर चुनें

अपनी मांगों को लेकर पेड़ पर उल्टे लटके और फिर बने मुर्गें, नहीं हो रही इन किसानों की सुनवाई

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 09:21 PM IST
rajasthan bundi farmers unique way of protest demanding water for irrigation
पेड़ पर उल्टा लटके किसान - फोटो : Amar Ujala
अपनी मांगें मनवाने के लिए ये किसान पेड़ पर उल्टे लटके। मुर्गें भी बने और घास भी खाई, लेकिन सरकार ने अभी तक इनकी सुध नहीं ली। 
 

अनोखा ये किसान आंदोलन राजस्थान के बूंदी के कलेक्ट्रेट पर चल रहा है। किसान खेत मजदूर कांग्रेस के बैनर तले आयोजित इस आंदोलन में आसपास के कई गांवों के किसान शामिल हुए। आज भी यहां धरना दिया और प्रदर्शन के बाद कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपा। इस ज्ञापन में किसानों ने अब उग्र आंदोलन की चेतावनी भी दी है। किसानों ने कहा है कि उनकी मांगें नहीं मानी गई तो आंदोलन तेज किया जाएगा। जिसकी जिम्मेदारी प्रशासन की होगी। 
इन मांगों को लेकर किया जा रहा है ये आंदोलन
farmers protest kissan aandolan

