Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Jaipur ›   Rajasthan prisioner of murder case escapes from open jail sanganer jaipur

खुली जेल से फरार हुआ हत्या का दोषी, उम्रकैद की सजा काट रहा था

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर  Updated Wed, 03 Jan 2018 04:37 PM IST
Rajasthan prisioner of murder case escapes from open jail sanganer jaipur
प्रतीकात्मक चित्र - फोटो : Demo pic
हत्या के मामले में उम्रकैद की सजा काट रहा एक बंदी खुली जेल से फरार हो गया। घटना से जेल प्रहरियों में हड़कंप मच गया। मामला उच्चाधिकारियों तक पहुंचा तब खुली जेल इंचार्ज शिवदास शर्मा ने सांगानेर थाने में मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया।

RELATED

जानकारी के अनुसार फरार आरोपी राजेंद्र मीणा है। वह अलवर जिले में ग्राम सकट, पुलिस थाना टहला का रहने वाला है। वह हत्या के मामले में आजीवन कैद की सजा काट रहा है। अच्छे आचरण के चलते राजेंद्र मीणा को सांगानेर स्थित खुली जेल में शिफ्ट किया गया था।

वह कल सुबह 8 बजे मौका पाकर खुली जेल से चला गया। इसके बाद वापस नहीं लौटा। वहां मौजूद स्टॉफ ने खुली जेल में रहने वाले बंदियों की गिनती की। तब आरोपी राजेंद्र मीणा गायब मिला। यह देखकर जेलकर्मियों में हड़कंप मच गया। उसकी तलाश की जा रही है।
rajasthan news crime news in rajasthan open jail jaipur jaipur crime news murder case in rajasthan

Spotlight

deepika padukone would be engaged with ranveer singh on her birthday
Bollywood

'पद्मावती' की रिलीज से पहले शादी कर सकती हैं दीपिका पादुकोण, दूल्हा 'खिलजी' या कोई और!

3 जनवरी 2018

andhra pradesh man Sangeeth Kumar claim aishwarya rai his mother
Bollywood

29 साल के युवक का सनसनीखेज दावा, 'ऐश्वर्या राय मेरी मां, लंदन में IVF के जरिए दिया था जन्म'

3 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss ex contestant mahek chahal bathroom video leak
Bollywood

अमीषा पटेल की होने वाली भाभी का बाथरूम वीडियो लीक, दोस्त ने दिखाई क्लिप तो हुई हैरान

3 जनवरी 2018

on wednesday first pushya nakshtra falls in 2018
Festivals

साल 2018 का पहला शुभ पुष्य नक्षत्र आज, इन 7 राशियों पर मेहरबान होंगे भगवान गणेश

3 जनवरी 2018

Kareena Kapoor Khan bikini photo shoot goes viral on internet
Fashion street

तैमूर की मां ने नए साल पर पार की सारी हदें, तस्वीरें देख सैफ भी हुए हैरान

3 जनवरी 2018

sofiya hayat honeymoon photo leak on social media
Bollywood

बेडरूम वीडियो के बाद अब हीरोइन की हनीमून फोटो लीक, पति के साथ होटल में खुलेआम हुईं इंटीमेट

3 जनवरी 2018

JOB VACANCIES IN UP POLICE FOR 12TH PASSED SOON NOTIFICATION WILL BE RELEASED
Government Jobs

UP POLICE में 47 हजार बंपर वैकेंसी, 12वीं पास के लिए बड़ा मौका

3 जनवरी 2018

Actress Priyanka Chopra Says She Doesnt Mind Being Stalked On Social Media
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा को पसंद हैं ऐसे लोग, जो किसी बॉलीवुड स्टार को नहीं भाते

3 जनवरी 2018

This newyear know about the magical health benefits of doing namaste
Fitness

न्यू ईयर पर हाथ ना मिलाएं- करें नमस्ते, पूरे साल होंगे ऐसे फायदे जो सोच भी नहीं सकते

2 जनवरी 2018

Black pepper home remedy will give you instant relief from cough and cold
Home Remedies

खांसी ने कर दिया है बुरा हाल, काली मिर्च का ये नुस्खा देगा तुरंत राहत

2 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

marriage women extramarital affair with other men
Kanpur

जीजा-साली के प्यार ने उजाड़ द‌िये दाे पर‌िवार, हुअा ये हाल

'इश्क बिना क्या मरना यारा इश्क बिना क्या जीना गुड से मीठा इश्क इश्क इमली से खट्टा इश्क वादा ये पक्का इश्क इश्क धागा ये कच्चा इश्क' ये गाना ताे अाप ने सुना ही हाेगा। कुछ एेसा ही हुअा एक साली के साथ जाे अपने जीजा के इश्क में पत‌ि काे छाेड़ कर चली गई। 

1 जनवरी 2018

a college student arrest in case of kissing girl at pub in mumbai
National

नये साल पर पब में धमाल, एक KISS ने कॉलेज स्टूडेंट को पहुंचाया जेल

2 जनवरी 2018

police officer killed a man in kannauj
Kanpur

बाहुबली दराेगा ने पटक-पटक कर क‌िया ये हाल, न‌िकल गई युवक की जान

1 जनवरी 2018

etawah murder in extramarital affair
Kanpur

देवर के साथ थे भाभी के अवैध संबंध, पत‌ि काे चला पता ताे कर दी हत्या

28 दिसंबर 2017

man dead body found hanged in jnu delhi
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू में पेड़ से लटका मिला सड़ा-गला शव, बदबू फैलने पर आया सामने

3 जनवरी 2018

Brutally beaten monkey in kanpur
Kanpur

हैवान बना इंसानः बेजुबान बंदर को पीट-पीटकर कर दिया अधमरा

2 जनवरी 2018

train incident in Rajasthan foreign tourist got death in sawai madhopur
Jaipur

इस छोटी सी गलती ने न्यू ईयर सेली​ब्रेट करने आए विदेशी पर्यटक की जान ले ली

2 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

ये है देश के बदनाम साइको किलर्स की पूरी कहानी!

हरियाणा के पलवल में हाल ही में एक शख्स रात में घर से रॉड लेकर निकला और छह लोगों का मर्डर कर दिया। पुलिस के मुताबिक, आरोपी एक साइको सीरियल किलर है। बता दें कि हमारे देश में ऐसे कई सीरियल किलर हुए हैं जिनके कारनामे सुनकर रौंगटे खड़े हो जाते हैं।

3 जनवरी 2018

A man killed 6 people in palwal of haryana by hitting rod 3:48

VIDEO: रास्ते में जो मिला उसे ही उतार दिया मौत के घाट, दो घंटों में किए छह कत्ल

2 जनवरी 2018

A men murdered by known person in auraiya 3:15

पुरानी बात को लेकर विवाद इतना बढ़ा कि...

2 जनवरी 2018

Gang of 4 busted for loot, snatching at gun-point in Aligarh 1:40

लुटेरे का है AMU से कनेक्शन, CCTV से हुआ खुलासा

2 जनवरी 2018

Two arrested for smuggling tiger skin, bones 1:14

जिंदा बाघ का करते थे ये हाल, पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़े तो हुआ चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

1 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

allegation on Asaram in Rajasthan to file fraud document in Supreme court
Jaipur

आसाराम की मुसीबत बढ़ी, जमानत के लिए कूटरचित दस्तावेज पेश करने का आरोप

2 जनवरी 2018

Bb Mohanty Case- Prosecution taken on charge sheet
Jaipur

पूर्व IAS बीबी मोहंती प्रकरण: आरोप पत्र पर लिया प्रसंज्ञान

2 जनवरी 2018

rajasthan- Inquiries against three including Chief Cashier on Demonatization
Jaipur

नोटबंदी को लेकर चीफ कैशियर सहित तीन के खिलाफ चालान पेश

2 जनवरी 2018

rajasthan- few family member injured in a road accident in ajmer
Jaipur

संत के दर्शन करने जा रहे थे रास्ते में नजर आ गए 'यमराज'

2 जनवरी 2018

Pushkar rajasthan acb trap a asi taking bribe of Rs.10 thousand
Jaipur

नए साल में एसीबी का पहला एक्शन, जाल में फंसा थानेदार  

2 जनवरी 2018

Rajasthan mock drill in nbc ware house in hasanpura jaipur
Jaipur

पहले समझा मॉक ड्रिल का हिस्सा, हकीकत जब सामने आई तो उड़ गए होश

2 जनवरी 2018

Bhumi vikas Cooperative bank Embezzlement of 10 million, accused arrested in jalore rajasthan
Jaipur

सहकारी बैंक में 1 करोड़ का गबन, 10 साल बाद आरोपी गिरफ्तार 

2 जनवरी 2018

A man got death in road accident in pokaran jaisalmer rajasthan
Jaipur

फायरिंग रेंज में स्क्रेप चुनता था, इस हादसे में हुई दर्दनाक मौत

2 जनवरी 2018

train incident in Rajasthan foreign tourist got death in sawai madhopur
Jaipur

इस छोटी सी गलती ने न्यू ईयर सेली​ब्रेट करने आए विदेशी पर्यटक की जान ले ली

2 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.