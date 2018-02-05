अपना शहर चुनें

12 फरवरी को आएगा राजस्थान का बजट

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 03:42 PM IST
Budget 2018 to be presented on 12 february in Rajasthan assembly
राजस्थान विधानसभा - फोटो : File
राजस्थान का बजट 12 फरवरी को मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे विधानसभा में पेश करेगी। 

विधानसभा की कार्य सलाकार समिति (BAC) की सोमवार को हुई बैठक हुई। इस बैठक में विधानसभा की कार्य योजना पर विचार-विमर्श हुआ और 12 फरवरी तक विधानसभा का कामकाज तय हुआ। 

बैठक के बाद बजट तिथि की घोषणा की गई। जिसके अनुसार, सीएम वसुंधरा राजे 12 फरवरी को सुबह 11 बजे राज्य का बजट विधानसभा में पेश करेगी। गौरतलब है कि राजस्थान में वित्त विभाग भी सीएम के पास ही है। सदन में आज पेश किए राज्यपाल के अभिभाषण पर नौ फरवरी को मुख्यमंत्री जवाब देगी। 
