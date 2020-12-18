शहर चुनें
Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Jaipur ›   18 Hindu refugees from Pakistan were given certificates of citizenship of India by Jaipur district magistrate under provisions of Citizenship Act,1955

राजस्थानः पाकिस्तान के 18 हिंदू शरणार्थियों को मिली भारत की नागरिकता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Fri, 18 Dec 2020 07:23 PM IST
पाकिस्तान के हिंदू शरणार्थी भारत की नागरिकता प्राप्त करते हुए
पाकिस्तान के हिंदू शरणार्थी भारत की नागरिकता प्राप्त करते हुए - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान में शुक्रवार को जयपुर जिला प्रशासन ने पाकिस्तान के 18 हिंदू शरणार्थियों को भारत की नागरिकता का प्रमाण पत्र प्रदान दिया। यह प्रमाणपत्र नागरिकता अधिनियम, 1955 के प्रावधानों के तहत दी गई है।
