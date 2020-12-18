राजस्थानः पाकिस्तान के 18 हिंदू शरणार्थियों को मिली भारत की नागरिकता

Rajasthan: 18 Hindu refugees from Pakistan were given certificates of citizenship of India by Jaipur district magistrate under provisions of Citizenship Act, 1955 today, says Jaipur district administration pic.twitter.com/a4DNcgae3c— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020
