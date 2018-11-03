शहर चुनें

India News

फ्लोरिडा में योगा स्टूडियो पर गोलीबारी, एक की मौत, चार घायल

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 03 Nov 2018 06:30 AM IST
Yoga studio shoots in Florida, one killed, four Injured
ख़बर सुनें
अमेरिका के फ्लोरिडा में एक अज्ञात शख्स ने शनिवार को योगा स्टूडियो पर गोलीबारी की। इस हमले में चार लोगों के घायल होने और एक शख्स की मौत की खबर है। जानकारी के मुताबिक, फ्लोरिडा के कैपिटल सिटी स्थित एक योगा स्टूडियो में गोलीबारी के बाद हमलावर ने खुद को भी गोली मार ली।
 टैलाहैसी की सिटी प्रवक्ता एलिसन फैरिस ने स्थानीय मीडिया को बताया कि हमलावर की मौत हो चुकी है। हमले में घायल चारों लोगों को अस्पताल ले जाया गया है। पुलिस के मुताबिक, घायलों की हालत काफी गंभीर है। पुलिस हमलावर की पहचान में जुटी है।


yoga studio yoga studio  florida one killed योगा स्टूडियो पर गोलीबारी
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

