We'll not monitor implementation of Right to Education (RTE) Act. Don’t expect miracles to happen, India is a huge country. There are different priorities. Certainly, education is priority, but we can’t interfere,” says CJI while dismissing petition for implementation of RTE Act— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2018
बढ़ता प्रदूषण और तंबाकू चबाने के बढ़ते चलन की वजह से भारत में कैंसर के मरीजों की संख्या में जबरदस्त इजाफा हुआ है। पिछले छह वर्षों में देशभर में कैंसर के मरीजों की संख्या 15.7 फीसदी तक बढ़ी है।
16 नवंबर 2018