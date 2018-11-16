शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   We will not monitor implementation of Right to Education Act said supreme court

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने शिक्षा के अधिकार अधिनियम लागू करने वाली याचिका को किया खारिज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 16 Nov 2018 11:14 AM IST
We will not monitor implementation of Right to Education Act said supreme court
ख़बर सुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने शिक्षा के अधिकार अधिनियम लागू करने के लिए दाखिल की गई याचिका को खारिज कर दिया है। मुख्य न्यायाधीश रंजन गोगोई ने याचिका को खारिज करते हुए कहा कि "हम शिक्षा के अधिकार (आरटीई) अधिनियम को लागू नहीं कर सकते"। 
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा कि "किसी तरह के चमत्कार की उम्मीद मत करो, भारत एक बड़ा देश है। यहां विभिन्न प्राथमिकताएं हैं। निश्चित रूप से शिक्षा प्राथमिकता है, लेकिन हम इसमें हस्तक्षेप नहीं कर सकते"।


supreme court right to education act right to education cji ranjan gogoi सुप्रीम कोर्ट शिक्षा के अधिकार
