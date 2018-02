Enemy is frustrated and is trying softer targets, when they fail at

borders they attack on camps. Yes youth joining terror is a concern, we need to address this trend. In 2017 we focused on leadership and

eliminated it: Lt Gen Devraj Anbu,GOC Northern Command

We don't communalize martyrs, those

Social media is also responsible for

increase in terror, its engaging the youth at a large scale, and I think we need to focus on this issue: Lt General Devraj Anbu,GOC Northern

