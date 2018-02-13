अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Owaisi Said, BJP and PDP is doing drama on Jammu Kashmir terror attacks

बीजेपी और पीडीपी मिलकर खा रहे मलाई, मुसलमान दे रहे हैं जान: ओवैसी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 02:20 PM IST
Owaisi Said, BJP and PDP is doing drama on Jammu Kashmir terror attacks
जम्मू-कश्मीर में आर्मी कैंप पर हुए आतंकी हमले के मामले में मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन (एमआईएम) के अध्यक्ष असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने बीजेपी और पीडीपी पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने कहा कि बीजेपी और पीडीपी वाले मिलकर मलाई खा रहे हैं। 

उन्होंने तंज कसते हुए कहा कि आखिर कब तक ये दोनों पार्टियां ड्रामा करती रहेंगी। यह आतंकी हमला इन दोनों पार्टियों की नाकामियों की वजह से हुआ है। ओवैसी ने कहा कि अब विचार करना होगा कि इन हमलों की जिम्मेदारी कौन लेगा।

ओवैसी ने कहा कि कश्मीर में जो लोग मारे गए उन 7 में से 5 लोग कश्मीरी मुसलमान थे। इस मसले पर कोई कुछ क्यों नहीं बोलता है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस घटना से उन लोगों को सबक लेना चाहिए जो मुसलमानों की वफादारी पर शक करते हैं, जो उनको आज भी पाकिस्तानी कहते हैं। ओवैसी ने कहा कि हम तो आज भी जान दे रहे हैं।   
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

