Home ›   India News ›   Twitter restores profile photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah account, earlier it had removed

ट्विटर ने गृह मंत्री अमित शाह की प्रोफाइल फोटो को फिर से लगाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 13 Nov 2020 12:21 AM IST
Amit shah
Amit shah - फोटो : ANI

माइक्रो ब्लॉगिंग वेबसाइट ट्विटर ने केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह के अकाउंट की प्रोफाइल फोटो को फिर से लगा दिया है। इससे पहले 'एक कॉपीराइट धारक से एक रिपोर्ट की प्रतिक्रिया' में दावों पर फोटो को हटा दिया था।
