With profound sorrow, I've to inform the House about the sad demise of #Karunanidhi who passed away on 7 Aug 18. He served as CM of Tamil Nadu for 5 times. In his demise, country has lost highly popular & eminent personality: Sumitra Mahajan, Lok Sabha speaker, earlier today pic.twitter.com/N0qUSnoLhQ— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to former CM M #Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/IlO5LpP93F— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
सूत्रों की मानें तो कांग्रेस की ओर से बीके हरिप्रसाद उपसभापति पद के उम्मीदवार होंगे। वह राज्यसभा में सांसद के तौर पर कर्नाटक का प्रतिनिधित्व करते हैं। साथ ही वह अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी के महासचिव भी हैं।
8 अगस्त 2018