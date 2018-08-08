शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Tribute to Karunanidhi given in both Houses of Parliament, proceedings adjourned

संसद के दोनों सदनों में करुणानिधि को दी गई श्रद्धांजलि, कार्यवाही दिनभर के लिए स्थगित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 08 Aug 2018 11:59 AM IST
Tribute to Karunanidhi given in both Houses of Parliament, proceedings adjourned
ख़बर सुनें
डीएमके प्रमुख एम करुणानिधि को आज संसद के दोनों सदनों में श्रद्धांजलि दी गई और उसके बाद लोकसभा-राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही दिनभर के लिए स्थगित कर दी गई। मंगलवार को 94 वर्ष की आयु में करुणानिधि का निधन हो गया था। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी समेत विभिन्न दलों के नेता करुणानिधि के अंतिम दर्शन के लिए चेन्नई पहुंचे। 


 
इससे पहले करुणानिधि के अंतिम संस्कार को मरीना बीच पर करने के लिए उनके समर्थकों ने कोर्ट से आदेश लिया। इस मामले में मद्रास उच्च न्यायालय में सुनवाई चली जिसके बाद मरीना बीच पर उनके अंतिम संस्कार की इजाजत दे दी गई।

कार्ट ने कहा कि एम करुणानिधि का अंतिम संस्कार मरीना बीच पर ही होगा। बता दें कि दक्षिण की राजनीति के पितामह करुणानिधि की कल (मंगलवार) शाम 6 बजकर 10 मिनट पर कावेरी अस्पताल में हुई मृत्यु के बाद से ही इस मसले पर सामाजिक और राजनीतिक हलकों में कोहराम मचा हुआ था। 

हालांकि कल देर रात इस मामले की सुनवाई शरू तो हुई थी लेकिन अदालत सरकार की मनाही के तर्कों से संतुष्ट नहीं हुई थी। करुणानिधि का पार्थिव शरीर चेन्नई के राजाजी हॉल में अंतिम दर्शन के लिए रखा गया है।

Recommended

PM Modi
India News

LIVE: कोर्ट का फैसला आते ही फूट-फूटकर रोने लगे एम करुणानिधि के बेटे स्टालिन

8 अगस्त 2018

Birthplace of M Karunanidhi, a huge collection of his rare photographs here
India News

यहां बीता करुणानिधि का बचपन, उनकी दुर्लभ तस्वीरों का है विशाल संग्रह

8 अगस्त 2018

करुणानिधि
Relationship

करुणानिधिः एक नहीं दो नहीं, तीन बीवियां और प्यार के अफसाने...कुछ ऐसी थीं लव स्टोरी

8 अगस्त 2018

salary
World of Wonders

इन 5 जगहों पर मिलती है सबसे ज्यादा सैलरी, महीने की कमाई 5 लाख रुपये से ज्यादा

7 अगस्त 2018

Oppo F9 Pro
Gadgets

OPPO F9 Pro जल्द ही आने वाला है भारत, 5 मिनट की चार्जिंग में 2 घंटे चलेगी बैटरी

7 अगस्त 2018

TV Serial
Bollywood

टीवी के इन 12 भाई-बहन को नहीं जानते होंगे आप, ये एक्ट्रेस है 'बॉलीवुड के बाउजी' आलोक नाथ की बहन

7 अगस्त 2018

m karunanidhi muthuvel karunanidhi dmk मुथुवेल करुणानिधि

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Kanwar Yatra
Weird Stories

हरियाणा के 5 'श्रवण कुमार' बने मिसाल, कंधे पर बैठाकर माता-पिता को कराई कांवड़ यात्रा

8 अगस्त 2018

aamir khan
Bollywood

आमिर खान अब बना सकेंगे अपने सपनों का घर, इस वजह से रुका था प्रोजेक्ट

8 अगस्त 2018

shah rukh zero
Bollywood

'जीरो' को ब्लॉकबस्टर बनाने के लिए शाहरुख ने की जबरदस्त प्लानिंग, हुआ ऐसा तो होगी छप्परफाड़ कमाई

8 अगस्त 2018

makeup girl
Weird Stories

मिनटों में ऐसे बदली इस लड़की की सूरत, देखते ही बोल उठेंगे- ये मेकअप है या जादू?

8 अगस्त 2018

Imran Khan
Weird Stories

स्वरा भास्कर के बाद अब इमरान खान बने 'डियर प्राइम मिनिस्टर', पाकिस्तानी शख्स की चिट्ठी वायरल

8 अगस्त 2018

अक्षय कुमार
Bollywood

आमिर खान की ब्लॉक्बस्टर फिल्म में अक्षय कुमार ने दिया था साइड रोल का ऑडिशन, मेकर्स ने तुरंत किया था बाहर

8 अगस्त 2018

Easy natural ways to get rid of dengue mosquitoes
Home Remedies

घर में ही छिपे डेंगू मच्छरों को भगाने का ये है सबसे आसान तरीका, आजमाकर देख लीजिए

8 अगस्त 2018

टीम इंडिया के साथ अनुष्का शर्मा
Bollywood

विराट कोहली की वजह से ट्रोल हुईं अनुष्का शर्मा, यूजर्स ने पूछा- 'क्या वो टीम इंडिया का हिस्सा हैं?'

8 अगस्त 2018

Imtiaz Ali Laila Majnu is Traditional story of Avinash Tiwari and Trupti Dimri
Bollywood

इम्तियाज की सारी फिल्मों से अलग होगी 'लैला-मजनू', ट्रेलर लॉन्च के दौरान किया खुलासा

8 अगस्त 2018

अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

Independence Day: इन फिल्मों की सफलता के आगे 'बाहुबली' पड़ जाती है बौनी, विदेशों में मचाया है तहलका

7 अगस्त 2018

Most Read

बीके हरिप्रसाद
India News

राज्यसभा उपसभापति चुनाव में बीके हरिप्रसाद होंगे कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार

सूत्रों की मानें तो कांग्रेस की ओर से बीके हरिप्रसाद उपसभापति पद के उम्मीदवार होंगे। वह राज्यसभा में सांसद के तौर पर कर्नाटक का प्रतिनिधित्व करते हैं। साथ ही वह अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी के महासचिव भी हैं।  

8 अगस्त 2018

Birthplace of M Karunanidhi, a huge collection of his rare photographs here
India News

यहां बीता करुणानिधि का बचपन, उनकी दुर्लभ तस्वीरों का है विशाल संग्रह

8 अगस्त 2018

M Karunanidhi had given his house for the sake of hospital to the poors
India News

गरीबों के लिए अस्पताल बनाने की खातिर करुणानिधि ने अपना घर कर दिया था दान

8 अगस्त 2018

stalin writes emotional letter to departed karunanidhi,asked 'can i call you Appa?
India News

स्टालिन ने दिवंगत पिता करुणानिधि को लिखा भावुक खत,कहा- 'क्या एक बार अप्पा कह लूं?'

8 अगस्त 2018

After muzaffarpur and deoria case central government ordered social audit of 9000 shelter homes
India News

मुजफ्फरपुर-देवरिया कांड के बाद जागी सरकार, देशभर के 9,000 बालगृहों की ऑडिट का दिया आदेश

8 अगस्त 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

देवरिया कांडः 48 घंटे बाद भी लापता लड़कियों का नहीं मिला सुराग, संख्या को लेकर फर्जीवाड़े की आशंका

8 अगस्त 2018

M K Stalin will take over the legacy of M Karunanidhi, kanimozhi, mk alagiri not in race
India News

एम के स्टालिन संभालेंगे करुणानिधि की विरासत, बहन कनिमोझी ने भी किया था भाई का समर्थन

8 अगस्त 2018

कपिल सिब्बल
India News

कपिल सिब्बल बोले- सुप्रीम कोर्ट के इतिहास में आज देश के लिए काला दिन 

7 अगस्त 2018

राज्यसभा
India News

राज्यसभा के उपसभापति चुनाव के लिए गड़बड़ाने लगा है विपक्ष का गणित

7 अगस्त 2018

Rahul Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury, Rajinikanth and DMK demand for Karunanidhi burial at Marina beach
India News

राहुल, येचुरी सहित कई नेताओं ने मरीना बीच पर जगह देने का किया समर्थन

8 अगस्त 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: इसलिए हुई करुणानिधि को मरीना बीच पर दफनाने के लिए जंग

डीएमके यानी द्रमुक प्रमुख और तमिलनाडु के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री एम. करुणानिधि को पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री जयललिता की ही तरह दफ़नाने का फैसला तो लिया गया।

8 अगस्त 2018

india news 2:18

VIDEO: दिल्ली में कावड़ियों की गुंडागर्दी, लाठी-डंडे से तोड़ डाली कार

8 अगस्त 2018

करुणानिधि 1:02

VIDEO: करुणानिधि के निधन पर धर्मेंद्र प्रधान ने जताया शोक

8 अगस्त 2018

mayawati 3:19

गरीब सवर्णों के लिए मायावती ने की आरक्षण की वकालत

8 अगस्त 2018

KARUNANIDHI 3:07

VIDEO: दिलचस्प है करुणानिधि की कहानी, नहीं हारे एक भी चुनाव

7 अगस्त 2018

Related

Top News stories of August 8 live Updates
India News

आज इन खास खबरों पर रहेगी नजर, जिनका अपडेट आपको मिलेगा अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम पर

8 अगस्त 2018

fishermen brothers netted a ghol fish which fetched them Rupees 5.5 lakh
India News

इस मछली ने दो मछुआरे भाईयों को केवल 20 मिनट में बनाया लखपति

7 अगस्त 2018

Monsoon Session: BJP and Congress are doing Parliamentary Party Meeting in parliament
India News

लोकसभा में गूंजा देवरिया कांड, अमित शाह के भाषण पर राज्यसभा में हंगामा

7 अगस्त 2018

UPPSC
India News

पीसीएस परीक्षा-2018 के लिए आए रिकॉर्ड 6.35 लाख आवेदन, 28 अक्तूबर को परीक्षा प्रस्तावित

8 अगस्त 2018

mayawati
India News

मायावती बोंली- भारत बंद का बसपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने किया था समर्थन, इसलिए एससीएसटी बिल हो रहा है पास

7 अगस्त 2018

Supreme Court lashes out on Muzzafarpur-Deoria Shelter home sexual assault case
India News

मुजफ्फरपुर-देवरिया मामले पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने लगाई कड़ी फटकार, कहा- हर जगह हो रहे हैं रेप

7 अगस्त 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.