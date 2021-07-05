बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   Telangana CM KC Rao inaugurated 1320 2 bedroom houses in KCR Nagar built at a cost of Rs 80 crore

सीएम की सौगात: 'केसीआर नगर' में दो रूम वाले 1320 घरों का किया उद्घाटन, नर्सिंग छात्रों का बढ़ाया वजीफा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Published by: Jeet Kumar Updated Mon, 05 Jul 2021 03:23 AM IST
तेलंगाना के मुख्यमंत्री केसीआर गारू
तेलंगाना के मुख्यमंत्री केसीआर गारू - फोटो : ani
तेलंगाना के मुख्यमंत्री केसीआर गारू ने राजन्ना सिरिसिला जिले के मांडेपल्ली में डिग्निटी हाउसिंग कार्यक्रम के तहत निर्मित 1320 दो बीएचके घरों का उद्घाटन किया। तेलंगाना सीएमओ ने अपने बयान में कहा कि सीएम ने रविवार को शांतिनगर के मांडेपल्ली एंड नर्सिंग कॉलेज में इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ ड्राइविंग, ट्रेनिंग एंड रिसर्च सेंटर (आईडीटीआर) का भी उद्घाटन किया। उन्होंने नर्सिंग छात्रों के लिए वजीफा भी बढ़ाया।
india news telangana news cm kc rao
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

