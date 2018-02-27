शहर चुनें

चॉपर में रखे बैग में लगी आग, बाल-बाल बचे मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रशेखर राव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Tue, 27 Feb 2018 02:06 PM IST
Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao has narrow escape after fire caught his chopper
चंद्रशेखर राव
तेलंगाना के मुख्यमंत्री के चंद्रशेखर राव (केसीआर) आज एक दुर्घटना में बाल-बाल बच गए। हुआ यूं कि उनके कार्यालय के एक बैग में चॉपर के टेक-ऑफ करने से पहले ही आग लग गई। जिसके बाद सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने बैग को 100 मीटर दूर हैलीपैड के पास फेंक दिया और तुरंत एक बड़ी दुर्घटना होने से बचा लिया। तेलंगाना के डीजीपी ने इस खबर की पुष्टि करते हुए बताया है कि मुख्यमंत्री को लेकर जाने वाले चॉपर में कोई परेशानी नहीं थी।
डीजीपी ने कहा- पुलिस द्वारा इस्तेमाल किए जाने वाले वीएचएफ के सेट में शॉर्ट सर्किट की वजह से आग लग गई, जिसे तुरंत हटा दिया गया। चॉपर में यात्रा करने वाले मुख्यमंत्री और दूसरे सभी लोग सुरक्षित हैं। इसके बाद मुख्यमंत्री को लेकर चॉपर सुरक्षित उड़ा। तेलंगाना सरकार के मंत्री और केसीआर के बेटे केटी रामाराव ने इस बात की पुष्टि की कि मुख्यमंत्री सही-सलामत हैं। उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा- मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय के साथ अभी जांच की। माननीय मुख्यमंत्री के साथ सबकुछ ठीक है और वह अदीलाबाद जिले के अपने टूर को जारी रख रहे हैं।

सुरक्षा अधिकारी करीमनगर के उस हैलीपैड के मामले की जांच कर रहे हैं, जहां राव एक आधिकारिक कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने के लिए पहुंचे थे। केसीआर जेड प्लस के बराबर की सुरक्षा लेकर चलते हैं। तेलंगाना के मुख्यमंत्री को खुफिया सुरक्षा विंग द्वारा सुरक्षा प्रदान की जाती है। जिन्हें कि विशेष पुलिस समूह की तरह ट्रेनिंग दी जाती है और वह सफारी ड्रेस में सीएम के साथ रहते हैं।
 

