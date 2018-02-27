Karimnagar: At 10.30am smoke was seen coming out of a bag, containing a VHF communication set, kept in chopper of #Telangana CM KC Rao, while he was present inside.The said bag was thrown out of the chopper by security personnel. Min KT Rama Rao has tweeted that CM is doing well.— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018
नौसेना प्रमुख एडमिरल सुनील लांबा ने दिल्ली में कहा कि मालदीव को मिलान में शामिल होने के लिए न्योता भेजा गया था, इस दौरान भारतीय नौसेना अभ्यास करने वाली थी, लेकिन मालदीव ने शामिल होने से साफ इनकार कर दिया।
