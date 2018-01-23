Download App
निर्भया गैंगरेप मामले में तुरंत याचिका दे अभियुक्त : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

एजेंसी, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 12:11 AM IST
Supreme court order to instantly file petition for accused in Nirbhaya gangrape case
निर्भया गैंगरेप और सनसनीखेज हत्या मामले में मौत की सजा का सामना कर रहे चार अभियुक्तों में से एक को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा है कि वह जल्द से जल्द अपनी पुनर्विचार याचिका दायर करे। कोर्ट ने कहा है कि वह इस मामले में और इंतजार नहीं कर सकता। मुख्य न्यायाधीश दीपक मिश्रा की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ को बताया गया कि चारों दोषियों में से एक अक्षय कुमार सिंह ने पिछले साल सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद अब तक पुनर्विचार याचिका दाखिल नहीं कर पाया है। 

पीठ ने कहा कि अभियुक्त तुरंत याचिका दाखिल करे, ताकि वह अपने फैसले पर अंतिम मुहर लगा सके। गौरतलब है कि शीर्ष अदालत ने इस मामले के चारों अभियुक्तों मुकेश, पवन, विनय शर्मा और अक्षय की मौत की सजा को बहाल रखा था। 

फैसला सुनाते हुए अदालत ने कहा था, ‘नृशंस, बर्बर और पैशाचिक प्रवृत्ति का अपराध सभ्य समाज को तबाह कर देगा।’ सोमवार को संक्षिप्त सुनवाई के दौरान कोर्ट ने अक्षय के वकील ए पी सिंह से पूछा कि अब तक अक्षय की ओर से याचिका दाखिल क्यों नहीं की गई है। 

इस पर सिंह ने पीठ को बताया कि उन्होंने अन्य अभियुक्त पवन और विनय की ओर से याचिका दी है, लेकिन अक्षय के परिवार में कुछ समस्या के कारण वह याचिका दाखिल नहीं कर सके।
