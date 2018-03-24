शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

India News 

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने लालू को बताया जनता का नेता, मिलने पहुंचे अस्पताल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 24 Mar 2018 03:55 PM IST
Shatrughan sinha meets lalu prasad yadav in ranchi after fodder scam verdict 
भाजपा नेता शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने शनिवार को राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (आरजेडी) सुप्रीमो और बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री लालू प्रसाद यादव से रांची में मुलाकात की। 
शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने चारा घोटाले के दुमका ट्रेजरी केस में लालू यादव को सात साल की जेल सजा के फैसले के बाद मुलाकात की। 

लालू से मुलाकात के बाद शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने कहा 'यह राजनीतिक मुलाकात नहीं थी। हम एक परिवार की तरह हैं और वह एक जन नेता हैं। मैंने इस मुलाकात में उनकी तबीयत के बारे में पूछा।'

मालूम हो कि तबियत ठीक नहीं होने के कारण लालू को रांची के रिम्स अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया है जहां उनका इलाज चल रहा है।

बता दें कि सीबीआई की एक विशेष अदालत ने लालू को आज चारा घोटाले के एक केस में सात साल जेल की सजा और 30 लाख रुपए जुर्माना लगाया है। 
