कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर बोले- पीएम मोदी शिवलिंग पर बैठे बिच्छू की तरह हैं 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Sun, 28 Oct 2018 03:37 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर एक बार फिर टिप्पणी की है। थरूर ने कहा कि पीएम मोदी शिवलिंग पर बैठे बिच्छू की तरह हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि आप न तो उसे हाथ से हटा सकते हैं और न ही चप्पल से मार सकते हैं। दरअसल उन्होंने 'द पैराडॉक्सिकल प्राइम मिनिस्टर' किताब  लिखी है। जिसे लेकर वह चर्चा में बने हुए हैं। उन्होंने एक पत्रकार के हवाले से आरएसएस के एक नेता  के बयान का जिक्र किया है। 
उन्होंने कहा कि आरएसएस के नेता ने कहा था कि मोदी शिवलिंग पर चिपके बिच्छू की तरह है जिसे न तो हटाया जा सकता है और न ही चप्पल से मारा जा सकता है। थरूर अक्सर ऐसे बयानों के लेकर चर्चा में रहते हैं।            

इसके बाद भाजपा ने कहा कि पीएम मोदी का अपमान करना कांग्रेस का फैशन बन गया है। रविशंकर प्रसाद ने कहा कि थरूर ने ऐसा बोलकर शिव भक्तों का अपमान किया है। 

 

bjp congress shashi tharoor pm modi scorpion भाजपा कांग्रेस शशि थरूर पीएम मोदी बिच्छू
