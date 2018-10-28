कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर बोले- पीएम मोदी शिवलिंग पर बैठे बिच्छू की तरह हैं 

#WATCH Shashi Tharoor in Bengaluru, says, "There's an extraordinarily striking metaphor expressed by an unnamed RSS source to a journalist, that, "Modi is like a scorpion sitting on a Shivling, you can't remove him with your hand & you cannot hit it with a chappal either."(27.10) pic.twitter.com/E6At7WrCG5— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
दिल्ली के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मदनलाल खुराना का शनिवार की रात 11 बजे कीर्ति नगर स्थित आवास पर निधन हो गया था। उनका पार्थिव शरीर निगमबोध घाट ले जाया जा रहा है, जहां दोपहर 3 बजे उनका अंतिम संस्कार किया जाएगा।
28 अक्टूबर 2018