डॉक्टर कफील मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट में स्थानांतरित किया केस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 18 Mar 2020 11:24 AM IST
डॉक्टर कफील खान (फाइल फोटो)
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (सीएए) के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करने को लेकर यूपी टास्क फोर्स ने डॉक्टर कफील खान को गिरफ्तार किया है। जिसके खिलाफ उन्होंने उच्चतम न्यायालय में याचिका दाखिल की है। मंगलवार को इसपर सुनवाई करते हुए शीर्ष अदालत ने मामले को इलाहाबाद उच्च न्यायालय हस्तांतरित कर दिया है। याचिका पर तुरंत सुनवाई और रिहाई की मांग की गई थी।
supreme court allahabad highcourt up special task force dr kafeel khan

