Rafale: भारत से राफेल और ग्लोबमास्टर पहुंचा फ्रांस, आईएएफ के आईएल-78 टैंकरों द्वारा भरा गया ईंधन

#WATCH | The IAF flying contingent of 4 Rafale fighters and 2 C-17 Globemasters landed at the Évreux-Fauville Air Base in France on July 7 where they were welcomed by the French Air and Space Force (FASF)
En route to France, the Rafales were refuelled by IAF's IL-78 tankers,… pic.twitter.com/QmezPvIax2— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023
