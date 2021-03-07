मैत्री सेतु : भारत-बांग्लादेश के बीच बने पुल का पीएम नौ मार्च को करेंगे लोकार्पण, दक्षिण त्रिपुरा से चटगांव जाना होगा आसान

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी नौ मार्च को वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए 'मैत्री सेतु' का लोकार्पण करेंगे। यह भारत व बांग्लादेश के बीच बना पुल है। इसी कार्यक्रम में पीएम मोदी त्रिपुरा की कई आधारभूत क्षेत्र की परियोजनाओं का भी शिलान्यास करेंगे। पीएमओ ने रविवार को यह जानकारी दी।

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu’ between India and Bangladesh on March 9 via video conferencing. Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects in Tripura during the event: PMO