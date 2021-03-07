मैत्री सेतु : भारत-बांग्लादेश के बीच बने पुल का पीएम नौ मार्च को करेंगे लोकार्पण, दक्षिण त्रिपुरा से चटगांव जाना होगा आसान

फेनी नदी पर बना मैत्री सेतु दक्षिण त्रिपुरा को बांग्लादेश के रामगढ़ से जोड़ेगा। 1.9 किलोमीटर लंबे इस पुल का निर्माण 2017 में शुरू किया गया था। इसकी लागत 129 करोड़ रुपये बताई गई थी। इसका निर्माण दो साल में होना था, लेकिन कोरोना के कारण इसमें विलंब हुआ। इसके जरिए बांग्लादेश के चटगांव बंदरगाह जाना सुगम होगा।
PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu’ between India and Bangladesh on March 9 via video conferencing. Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects in Tripura during the event: PMO— ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021
