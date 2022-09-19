Akhand paath : पीएम मोदी का सम्मान, जन्मदिन पर दिल्ली के गुरुद्वारे में आयोजित अखंड पाठ का समापन

सिख समाज के एक प्रतिनिधि मंडल ने आज प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के निवास पर जाकर उनका सम्मान किया। इस मौके पर उन्हें सिरोपा भेंट किया गया।
#WATCH | A delegation of Delhi’s Gurdwara Shri Bala Sahib Ji visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence after the Gurdwara organised an ‘Akhand paath’ which started on 15th September and culminated on 17th September, on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/G2yAi4BAEL— ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2022
