Home ›   India News ›   Pinarayi Vijayan says have not receive letter from opposition leader demanding DGP Behera removal

केरल: विपक्ष ने की डीजीपी को हटाने की मांग, सीएम विजयन बोले- मुझे नहीं मिला कोई पत्र

एएनआई, तिरुवनंतपुरम Updated Thu, 13 Feb 2020 02:45 PM IST
केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिनराई विजयन (फाइल फोटो)
केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिनराई विजयन (फाइल फोटो)
केरल में पुलिस शस्त्रागार से हथियारों के गायब होने के मामले में विपक्ष डीजीपी बहेरा को पद से हटाने की मांग पर अड़ गया है। नेता प्रतिपक्ष रमेश चेन्निथला ने मुख्यमंत्री पिनराई विजयन को पत्र लिखकर इस मामले की एनआईए या सीबीआई से जांच कराने की मांग की है।
इस पर केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिनराई विजयन ने कहा कि उन्हें विपक्षी नेता रमेश चेन्निथला का कोई भी पत्र अभी तक नहीं मिला है। दरअसल, कैग रिपोर्ट में दावा किया गया है कि केरल पुलिस में विशेष सशस्त्र पुलिस बटालियन से 25 राइफल और 12061 जिंदा कारतूस गायब हुए हैं।
 

 
pinarayi vijayan opposition leader cag report kerala police
