अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Parliament LIVE: Opposition created ruckus at Lok Sabha During PM Modi Motion of Thanks Speech

लोकसभा में PM मोदी बोलते रहे, विपक्ष से ड्रामा-जुमलेबाजी बंद करो के नारे गूंजते रहे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 02:55 PM IST
Parliament LIVE: Opposition created ruckus at Lok Sabha During PM Modi Motion of Thanks Speech
पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी
राष्ट्रपति के अभिभाषण पर लोकसभा में चर्चा हो रही है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने जैसे ही धन्यवाद भाषण की शुरुआत की सदन में विपक्षी सांसदों ने नारेबाजी शुरू कर दी। विपक्षी सांसदों के साथ एनडीए के सहयोगी पार्टी टीडीपी भी पीएम के भाषण का विरोध किया। स्पीकर सुमित्रा महाजन ने सांसदों से शांत होने की अपील करती रहीं लेकिन सांसदों  पर कोई असर नहीं पड़ा और जमकर नारेबाजी करते रहे। हालांकि, इस दौरान पीएम अपना भाषण नहीं रोका और शोरगुल के बीच वह लगातार बोलते रहे।

बजट सत्र के दौरान टीडीपी के सांसद आंध्र प्रदेश के मुद्दे पर ड्रामा बंद करो और धमकाना बंद करो जैसी नारेबाजी करते रहे। सदन के अंदर जुमलेबाजी बंद करो जैसे नारे भी गूंजते रहे।  साथ ही झूठा भाषण बंद करो और मैच फिक्सिंग बंद करो जैसे नारे भी सुनाई देते रहे। 15 लाख का क्या हुआ जैसे भी नारे भी कांग्रेसी सांसदों की तरफ से लगाए गए। कांग्रेसी सांसदों ने मैच फिक्सिंग बंद करो जैसे नारे लगाए।

हंगामा और नारेबाजी वैसे तो विपक्ष के सभी सांसद कर रहे थे, लेकिन सबसे ज्यादा आवाज कांग्रेस की सांसद सुस्मिता देव और रंजीता रंजन की सुनाई दे रही थी। साथ ही टीडीपी सांसदो ने भी उनके साथ में नारे लगाते रहे। दरअसल एक जनवरी को आम बजट में आंध्रपदेश के लिए कोई स्पेशल पैकेज का ऐलान नहीं किया गया। इसके बाद से टीडीपी नाराज है।

पीएम ने कांग्रेस पर बड़ा आरोप लगता हुए कहा कि आपने मां भारत के टुकड़े कर दिए, इसके बावजूद ये देश आपके साथ रहा। आप उस जमाने में देश में राज कर रहे थे जिस समय विपक्ष न के बराबर था। इतना ही नहीं उन्होंने कहा कि देश के लोगों के रग में लोकतंत्र है। कांग्रेस और नेहरू का ये देन नहीं है।

RELATED

पीएम ने कहा कि नरेंद्र मोदी लाल किला से कहता है कि देश आज जहां है उसमें पिछली सभी सरकारों का योगदान है। ऐसा किसी कांग्रेस नेता ने कभी नहीं कहा।
budget 2018 narendra modi congress

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Nushrat Bharucha mother revealed the mystery boy secret on reality show
Bollywood

फिल्म रिलीज से पहले इस एक्ट्रेस की मां ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, देखते रह गए सभी

7 फरवरी 2018

Paresh Rawal says no one can play PM Narendra Modi better than him on screen
Bollywood

सिर्फ मैं ही परदे पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी बन सकता हूं, मेरे अलावा कोई और नहींः परेश रावल

7 फरवरी 2018

Sanjay Dutt happy about june release of biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor, reason is personal
Bollywood

जानिए, जून से क्यों खास लगाव है संजय दत्त को, अब बायोपिक से जुड़ा ताजा कनेक्‍शन

7 फरवरी 2018

Parineeti Chopra is spending quality time in Maldives before shooting Kesari film
Bollywood

शूटिंग से पहले मालद्वीप पहुंच गई अक्षय की लीड एक्ट्रेस, Beach पर कर रहीं ऐसे मस्ती

7 फरवरी 2018

Anushka Sharma horror film Pari new teaser out, Watch video
Bollywood

कमजोर दिल वाले न देखें अनुष्का शर्मा की फिल्म 'परी' का यह नया टीजर, डर से कांप जाएंगे आप

7 फरवरी 2018

Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra celebrating Rose Day before Valentine's Day
Bollywood

Bigg Boss के घर से बाहर आते ही एक हुए पुनीश-बंदगी, ऐसे सेलिब्रेट किया Rose day

7 फरवरी 2018

Shahid Kapoor does not want to face-off with Ranveer Singh after Padmaavats success
Bollywood

पद्मावत हिट होने का बाद भी आखिर क्यों रणवीर से नजरें बचा रहें हैं शाहिद

7 फरवरी 2018

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra shoot their film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar at delhi railway station
Bollywood

आखिर दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर क्या करने पहुंचे अर्जुन और परिणीति, वजह दिलचस्प

7 फरवरी 2018

Miss World Manushi Chhillar says everyone has to take responsibility of menstrual hygiene
Bollywood

वर्ल्ड टूर पर निकलीं मानुषी ने पीरियड्स पर दिया बड़ा बयान, बोलीं- ऐसे आएगा बदलाव

7 फरवरी 2018

After marriage Anushka and Virat may come together in the Koffee with Karan show
Bollywood

शादी के बाद पहली बार टीवी पर दिखेंगे विराट और अनुष्का, शो के नाम का भी खुलासा

7 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

PM Modi Motion Of Thanks In Lok Sabha on the President Budget Speech
India News

लोकसभा में बोले पीएम मोदी- पटेल देश के प्रधानमंत्री होते तो मेरे कश्मीर का ये हाल नहीं होता

लोकसभा में पीएम मोदी के धन्यवाद भाषण से पहले विपक्ष ने जोरदार हंगामा किया।

7 फरवरी 2018

Asaduddin Owaisi demanded in Lok Sabha bring a law to punish who called Indian Muslim a Pakistani
India News

पाकिस्तानी कहने पर हो 3 साल की सजा, लोकसभा में ओवैसी ने उठाई मांग

7 फरवरी 2018

political reaction on AIMIM Owaisi's demand of prosecution for calling Indian Muslims 'Pakistani'
India News

ओवैसी के बयान पर चढ़ा सियासी पारा, शुरू हुआ बयानबाजी का दौर

7 फरवरी 2018

BJP MP Vinay Katiyar on Owaisi demand of prosecution for calling Indian Muslims Pakistani
India News

ओवैसी पर कटियार का पलटवार, मुसलमानों का भारत में क्या काम, पाक या बांग्लादेश चले जाएं

7 फरवरी 2018

Congress Leader Said, Rahul Gandhi Can Stall Modi bid for second term
India News

कांग्रेस नेता बोले- राहुल गांधी फिर रोकेंगे मोदी लहर, राजस्थान की जीत ने भरा जोश

7 फरवरी 2018

Triple talaq victim became member of Uttar Pradesh minority welfare panel
India News

तीन तलाक की पीड़िता बनी यूपी अल्पसंख्यक आयोग की सदस्य, लड़ी है लंबी लड़ाई

7 फरवरी 2018

Booking coach in train for wedding ceremony is expensive
India News

शादी के लिए बुक कराना चाहते हैं ट्रेन में कोच! जानिए क्या हुआ बदलाव

7 फरवरी 2018

aadhaar validity issue kapil sibbal mamata government pm narendra modi
India News

आधार मामला: SC में सुनवाई के दौरान सिब्बल ने PM मोदी को घेरा

7 फरवरी 2018

Yashwant Sinha says he will not leave bjp but party can do this
India News

यशवंत सिन्हा बोले- मैं BJP नहीं छोड़ूंगा, पार्टी चाहे तो निकाल दे

7 फरवरी 2018

Needing to take effective steps for early disposal of criminal appeal says Supreme Court
India News

आपराधिक अपील के जल्द निपटारे को प्रभावी कदम की जरूरत: सुप्रीम कोर्ट

7 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

पीएम मोदी पर राहुल ने राफेल के बहाने किया ये सबसे बड़ा हमला

लड़ाकू राफेल विमानों की खरीद पर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने केंद्र सरकार और रक्षा मंत्री को आड़े हाथ लिया। राफेल डील पर राहुल गांधी ने सीधे पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी पर आरोप लगाए और कहा कि घोटाला हुआ है।

7 फरवरी 2018

BITCOIN VALUE PLUNGES AFTER CRASHING OF AMERICA STOCK MARKET 1:46

बिटक्वाइन खरीदने वालों की तिजोरी ऐसे हुई खाली, अब इनकम टैक्स वाले भी पड़े पीछे

7 फरवरी 2018

Reality check in village of Amitabh bachchan not Open defecation free 2:20

देश को खुले में शौच से बना कर रहे बिग बी के इस गांव में ही नहीं हैं शौचालय

7 फरवरी 2018

narendra modi to visit palestine uae and oman 3:00

खाड़ी देशों में मंदिर,मस्जिद की यात्रा के अलावा इसलिए खास है पीएम मोदी का दौरा

6 फरवरी 2018

TERRORIST OPENFIRE IN SRINAGAR HOSPITAL, ONE TERRORIST AND ATTACKERS FLED AWAY 3:10

श्रीनगर के अस्पताल में फायरिंग कर एक आतंकी फरार, जानिए कितना खतरनाक है आतंकी

6 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

PM Modi Motion Of Thanks In Lok Sabha on the President Budget Speech
India News

लोकसभा में बोले पीएम मोदी- पटेल देश के प्रधानमंत्री होते तो मेरे कश्मीर का ये हाल नहीं होता

7 फरवरी 2018

Yashwant Sinha says he will not leave bjp but party can do this
India News

यशवंत सिन्हा बोले- मैं BJP नहीं छोड़ूंगा, पार्टी चाहे तो निकाल दे

7 फरवरी 2018

Parliament Budget Session 2018: Stormy Session In Lok sabha And Rajya sabha after Budget
India News

बजट सत्र 2018: विपक्ष ने उठाया पाकिस्तानी गोलीबारी का मुद्दा, वेल में सांसदों ने की नारेबाजी

6 फरवरी 2018

Budget 2018 to be presented on 12 february in Rajasthan assembly
Jaipur

12 फरवरी को आएगा राजस्थान का बजट

5 फरवरी 2018

Lalu prasad Yadav gibe on Modi government gave BJP full marks for lying in name of budget 2018
Bihar

मोदी सरकार के बजट पर लालू का कटाक्ष, कहा- झूठ बोलने के लिए BJP को 100 में से 100 नंबर

3 फरवरी 2018

Budget 2018: health care programme is to be funded in a 60:40 proportion by the Centre and states
India News

बजट 2018: 2 अक्टूबर से शुरू होगा हेल्थकेयर प्लान, 40 फीसदी फंडिंग करेंगी राज्य सरकारें

3 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.