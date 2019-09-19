शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   P Chidambaram has been brought to Rouse Avenue Court in connection with INX media case

चिदंबरम को नहीं मिली राहत, कोर्ट ने फिर 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 19 Sep 2019 02:46 PM IST
पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता और पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री पी चिदंबरम को गुरुवार को दिल्ली की राउज एवेन्यू अदालत से झटका लगा है। अदालत ने उन्हें फिर 14 दिनों की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया है। यानी वह तीन अक्तूबर तक तिहाड़ जेल में ही रहेंगे। उन्हें सीबीआई ने आईएनएक्स मीडिया मामले में गिरफ्तार किया है।
इससे पहले सीबीआई ने अदालत से चिदंबरम की न्यायिक हिरासत की अवधि बढ़ाने का अनुरोध किया। जिस पर चिदंबरम की ओर से पेश हुए वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता कपिल सिब्बल ने उनकी न्यायिक हिरासत की अवधि बढ़ाने की सीबीआई की अपील का विरोध किया।
 
p chidambaram inx media case rouse avenue court
