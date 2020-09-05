ओडिशा की अभिनेत्री ने अपने सांसद पति के खिलाफ दर्ज करवाया मामला, लगाया घरेलू हिंसा का आरोप

Odia Actress Varsha Priyadarshini files case against husband & Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Anubhav Mohanty at Cuttack Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate Court under Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020
The court will hear the matter on September 7.
