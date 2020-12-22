कोरोना वैक्सीन 'Covaxin' के विकास के लिए भारत बायोटेक ने 'Ocugen' से मिलाया हाथ

Ocugen, Inc, biopharmaceutical company& Bharat Biotech, have signed a binding letter of intent to co-develop Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, COVAXIN, an advanced stage whole-viron inactivated vaccine candidate, for the United States market: Bharat Biotech— ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020
