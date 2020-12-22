कोरोना वैक्सीन 'Covaxin' के विकास के लिए भारत बायोटेक ने 'Ocugen' से मिलाया हाथ

देश में कोरोना के कहर से निजात पाने के लिए वैक्सीन बनाने पर तेजी से काम हो रहा है। इसी क्रम में मंगलवार को भारत बायोटेक ने कोरोना वैक्सीन 'Covaxin' के विकास के लिए बायोफार्मास्युटिकल्स कंपनी 'Ocugen' के साथ एक समझौता पत्र पर हस्ताक्षर किया। इस समझौते के अंतर्गत दोनों कंपनियां अमेरिकी बाजार के लिए काम करेगी।

Ocugen, Inc, biopharmaceutical company& Bharat Biotech, have signed a binding letter of intent to co-develop Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, COVAXIN, an advanced stage whole-viron inactivated vaccine candidate, for the United States market: Bharat Biotech