Home ›   India News ›   Ocugen biopharmaceutical company and Bharat Biotech, have signed a binding letter for development of covaxin

कोरोना वैक्सीन 'Covaxin' के विकास के लिए भारत बायोटेक ने 'Ocugen' से मिलाया हाथ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 22 Dec 2020 09:01 PM IST
कोवैक्सीन
कोवैक्सीन - फोटो : पीटीआई

देश में कोरोना के कहर से निजात पाने के लिए वैक्सीन बनाने पर तेजी से काम हो रहा है। इसी क्रम में मंगलवार को भारत बायोटेक ने कोरोना वैक्सीन 'Covaxin' के विकास के लिए बायोफार्मास्युटिकल्स कंपनी 'Ocugen' के साथ एक समझौता पत्र पर हस्ताक्षर किया। इस समझौते के अंतर्गत दोनों कंपनियां अमेरिकी बाजार के लिए काम करेगी। 
india news national bharat biotech ocugen covaxin

