शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   NRI can not file RTI applications government Says in Lok Sabha

एनआरआई नहीं दाखिल कर सकते आरटीआई : केंद्र सरकार 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 09 Aug 2018 02:10 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
नॉन रेसिडेंट ऑफ इंडिया यानी एनआरआई अब भारतीय केंद्र सरकार के विभागों से प्रशासन से संबंधित जानकारी के लिए आरटीआई में आवेदन नहीं कर सकते हैं। बुधवार को लोकसभा में इसकी जानकारी दी गई। 
लोकसभा में कहा गया कि केवल भारत के नागरिकों को सूचना के अधिकार अधिनियम 2005 के प्रावधानों के तहत जानकारी का अधिकार है। कार्मिक राज्य मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि गैर-निवासी भारतीय आरटीआई दाखिल करने के लिए योग्य नहीं हैं।

Recommended

विक्रमजीत सिंह शहीद
Chandigarh

6 महीने पहले शादी, 3 महीने बाद बनना था पिता...पर बच्चे का चेहरा न देख पाया, शहीद की वीर गाथा

8 अगस्त 2018

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

योगी सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, यूपी में 'लोक कल्याण मित्र' के लिए निकली भर्तियां

8 अगस्त 2018

टीम इंडिया के साथ अनुष्का शर्मा
Bollywood

विराट कोहली की वजह से ट्रोल हुईं अनुष्का शर्मा, यूजर्स ने पूछा- 'क्या वो टीम इंडिया का हिस्सा हैं?'

8 अगस्त 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के मेगास्टार पर था 90 करोड़ का कर्ज, दिवालिया होने के बाद यशराज के पास काम मांगने पहुंचे थे

8 अगस्त 2018

कुमार विश्वास
Kavya Charcha

ये हैं कुमार विश्वास की नई रचनाएं सीरीज- 3

8 अगस्त 2018

kanwar
Delhi NCR

कांवड़िए से टच हुई युवती की कार, तोड़फोड़ और जमकर हुआ हंगामा, देखें वीडियो

8 अगस्त 2018

rti jitendra singh non-resident indians lok sabha government

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Bollywood
Bollywood

एकता कपूर ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, 'राजनेता फोन कर मुझसे अपने रिश्तेदारों के लिए मांगते हैं काम'

8 अगस्त 2018

akshay and suneel
Bollywood

इन 4 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने सरेआम कर डाली थी ये हरकत, आज भी याद करके होते हैं शर्मिंदा

8 अगस्त 2018

Cat Day
Humour

फोटो खिंचवाते वक्त अजीब चेहरा बना लेती हैं इन एक्ट्रेसेज की बिल्लियां, देखते ही छूट जाएगी हंसी

8 अगस्त 2018

mahashivratri pooja
Lifestyle

महाशिवरात्रि: भगवान शिव को करना है प्रसन्न, तो पूजा करते समय पहने ऐसे वस्त्र

8 अगस्त 2018

ghost
Supernatural Stories

20 भूतों के साथ संबंध बना चुकी है यह महिला, अब बच्चे पैदा करने की चाहत

8 अगस्त 2018

gang rape
World of Wonders

रेप के बाद जन्मे बच्चे पर नहीं होता मां का हक, जानें इस कानून से जुड़ी अहम बातें

8 अगस्त 2018

कांवड़ यात्रा 2018
Weird Stories

श्मशान में लगा भक्तों का शिविर, कांवड़ियों के पास दिखे कंकाल, जानें पूरा मामला

8 अगस्त 2018

Sania Mirza
World of Wonders

VIDEO: प्रेग्नेंसी में सानिया मिर्जा ने खेला टेनिस, लोग कर रहे ऐसे कमेंट्स

8 अगस्त 2018

Kanwar Yatra
Weird Stories

हरियाणा के 5 'श्रवण कुमार' बने मिसाल, कंधे पर बैठाकर माता-पिता को कराई कांवड़ यात्रा

8 अगस्त 2018

Imran Khan
Weird Stories

स्वरा भास्कर के बाद अब इमरान खान बने 'डियर प्राइम मिनिस्टर', पाकिस्तानी शख्स की चिट्ठी वायरल

8 अगस्त 2018

Most Read

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने लगाई सरकारी वकील की 'क्लास’, कहा- सरकार का 'चम्मच’ न बनें

हिमाचल प्रदेश के कसौली में होटल व रिसॉर्ट मालिकों द्वारा अतिक्रमण के मसले पर सुनवाई के दौरान सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने राज्य सरकार की ओर से वकील से कहा कि वह सरकार का 'चम्मच’ न बनें। 

9 अगस्त 2018

Why Film Viewers not allowed to take food inside theatres Delhi High Court asked government
India News

दर्शक सिनेमा हॉल में क्यों नहीं ले जा सकते खाने-पीने का सामान, दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने सरकार से पूछा सवाल

8 अगस्त 2018

Brajesh Thakur
India News

मुजफ्फरपुर बालिका गृह केस का आरोपी बोला- कांग्रेस के टिकट पर चुनाव लड़ने की कर रहा था तैयारी

8 अगस्त 2018

Mumbai Fire breaks out at Bharat Petroleum plant in Mahul Chembur
India News

मुंबई के चेंबूर में भारत पेट्रोलियम प्लांट में बड़ा धमाका, मौके पर दमकल की 7 गाड़ियां

8 अगस्त 2018

बंद
India News

आज महाराष्ट्र बंद, किए गए सुरक्षा के इंतजाम पुख्ता, सोशल मीडिया से भी की जाएगी निगरानी

9 अगस्त 2018

indian Government preparing to ban telegram messenger app
India News

टेलीग्राम मैसेंजर ऐप पर प्रतिबंध लगाने की तैयारी में सरकार, सुरक्षा एजेंसियों ने किया आगाह 

8 अगस्त 2018

कांग्रेस नेता आनंद शर्मा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राज्यसभा में एनडीए नहीं, विपक्ष के पास है जरूरी आंकड़ा : कांग्रेस

9 अगस्त 2018

1दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल अनिल बैजल के राजनिवास पर धरना देते अरविंद केजरीवाल व अन्य (फाइल फोटो)।
India News

राजनिवास पर धरना देना केजरीवाल को अब पड़ेगा महंगा, आज दर्ज होगी एफआईआर

8 अगस्त 2018

Dalit student forced to drink urine in punjab
India News

दलित छात्र को सहपाठियों ने पिलाया पेशाब, छात्र ने की खुदकुशी की कोशिश

8 अगस्त 2018

राहुल गांधी
India News

नेशनल हेराल्ड हाउस पर लटकी जब्ती की तलवार, राहुल ने आयकर अधिकारियों के आदेश को दी चुनौती

8 अगस्त 2018

Related Videos

इन खबरों पर आज रहेगी सभी की नजर

गुरुवार को देशभर की नजर इन खबरों पर रहेंगी।

9 अगस्त 2018

पूणे 1:33

VIDEO: ट्रेलर ने मारी टक्कर, कार के नीचे घुसी कार

8 अगस्त 2018

करुणानिधि 3:02

VIDEO: इसलिए हुई करुणानिधि को मरीना बीच पर दफनाने के लिए जंग

8 अगस्त 2018

BJP 3:00

VEDIO: स्वतंत्रता दिवस भाषण के लिए कांग्रेस का पीएम मोदी को सुझाव

8 अगस्त 2018

BJP 1:07

राज्यसभा के उपसभापति पद के चुनाव को लेकर मोदी सरकार पर भड़की कांग्रेस

8 अगस्त 2018

Related

राज्यसभा
India News

राज्यसभा उपसभापति पद चुनाव का क्या है गणित? हरिवंश और हरिप्रसाद के बीच मुकाबला

8 अगस्त 2018

 farmers Complaint filed against IMD on incorrect weather forecast
India News

बारिश की गलत सूचना पर मौसम विभाग के खिलाफ किसानों ने दर्ज कराई शिकायत

8 अगस्त 2018

Alert to Amrapali Supreme Court, give buyers flat if they will make you homeless
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अाम्रपाली को दी चेतावनी, खरीदारों को फ्लैट दें नहीं तो तुम्हें बेघर कर देंगे

8 अगस्त 2018

बैलट पेपर से मतदान
India News

ईवीएम की बजाय बैलेट पेपर से चुनाव कराने की मांग तेज

8 अगस्त 2018

पाटीदार नेता हार्दिक पटेल को राहत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

हार्दिक पटेल को बड़ी राहत, गुजरात हाईकोर्ट ने 2015 दंगों के लिए सजा पर लगाई रोक

9 अगस्त 2018

Birthplace of M Karunanidhi, a huge collection of his rare photographs here
India News

यहां बीता करुणानिधि का बचपन, उनकी दुर्लभ तस्वीरों का है विशाल संग्रह

8 अगस्त 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.