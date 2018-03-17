शहर चुनें

नितिन गडकरी बोले- पीने के काबिल बनाएंगे समुद्र का पानी, कीमत होगी 5 पैसा प्रति लीटर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Sat, 17 Mar 2018 10:36 AM IST
Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari
केंद्रीय जल संसाधन मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने शुक्रवार को पेयजल की समस्या दूर करने के बारे में बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि देश को बहुत जल्द 5 पैसे प्रति लीटर में समुद्र से पेयजल मिलेगा। तमिलनाडु के टुटिकोरिन में समुद्र के जल को पेयजल बनाने के लिए ट्रायल किया जा रहा है। 
2 दिवसीय नदी महोत्सव के उद्घाटन सत्र के दौरान एमपी के बांद्राभान में गडकरी ने कहा कि यह दुखद है कि कुछ राज्य पानी की कमी से जूझ रहे थे जबकि किसी को इस बात की चिंता नहीं है कि नदी का पानी पाकिस्तान जा रहा है। भारत 6 नदियों का पानी पाकिस्तान के साथ बांटता है।

गडकरी ने कहा कि तीन नदियों का पानी पाकिस्तान में बह रहा है लेकिन कोई भी अखबार इस बारें में नहीं लिखता और कोई भी विधायक इसे रोकने की मांग नहीं करता। 

