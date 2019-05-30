शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony Live updates : pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Live

शपथ से पहले पीएम मोदी ने राष्ट्रपिता और अटल को किया नमन, वॉर मेमोरियल भी पहुंचे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 30 May 2019 08:07 AM IST
Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony Live updates : pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
अटल की समाधि पर नमन करते प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और अमित शाह - फोटो : ANI
विज्ञापन

खास बातें

  • राष्ट्रपति भवन में आज शपथ ग्रहण समारोह शाम सात बजे से 8.30 तक।
  • 20 नए चेहरों के साथ 65 मंत्री बनाए जाने की संभावना, बंगाल-यूपी को तवज्जो संभव।
  • जेटली नहीं बनेंगे मंत्री...खराब सेहत का हवाला दिया, गृह, वित्त, रक्षा मंत्रालय पर निगाहें।
  • सोनिया और राहुल समेत आएंगे 8 हजार मेहमान, गैर-भाजपा शासित राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्री भी शामिल होंगे।
  • बंगाल हिंसा में मारे गए 54 भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं के परिजन भी आएंगे।

लाइव अपडेट

08:00 AM, 30-May-2019
प्रधानमंत्री के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में हिस्सा लेने के लिए भूटान के प्रधानमंत्री लोटे शेरिंग दिल्ली पहुंच गए हैं। विदेश सचिव विजय गोखले ने उनका स्वागत किया। 
 
विज्ञापन
07:52 AM, 30-May-2019
महात्मा गांधी को श्रद्धांजलि देने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री अटल समाधि स्थल पहुंचे। उनके साथ भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह भी मौजूद थे। इसके बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी दिल्ली में स्थित नेशनल वॉर मेमोरियल पहुंचे। उनके साथ यहां पर सेनाध्यक्ष बिपिन रावत, नौसेना अध्यक्ष एडमिरल सुनील लांबा और वायुसेना के उपाध्यक्ष एयर मार्शल आरकेएस भदौरिया भी मौजूद हैं।
 
07:51 AM, 30-May-2019
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने अपने शपथ ग्रहण समारोह से पहले राजघाट पहुंचकर राष्ट्रपति महात्मा गांधी को नमन किया।
 

 
07:14 AM, 30-May-2019
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी आज दोबारा प्रधानमंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगे। शपथ ग्रहण का कार्यक्रम गुरुवार शाम सात बजे होगा। इस समारोह में करीब आठ हजार लोग शामिल होंगे।  कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने के लिए आठ देशों के प्रतिनिधि आ रहे हैं। जिसमें बिम्सटेक के छह और उजबेकिस्तान और किर्गिस्तान के प्रथिनिधि शामिल होंगे।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
narendra modi swearing-in ceremony modi swearing atal bihari vajpayee mahatma gandhi rajgarh tribute narendra modi oath taking ceremony y. s. jaganmohan reddy bjp congress breaking news mamata banerjee amit shah modi cabinet pm modi oath ceremony pm modi swearing in ceremony नरेंद्र मोदी शपथ ग्रहण नरेंद्र मोदी शपथ पीएम मोदी महात्मा गांधी अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी राजघाट
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Ban ROs where dissolved solids in water below 500 mg/litre, NGT tells govt
India News

जहां पानी ज्यादा खारा नहीं उन जगहों पर आरओ प्यूरीफायर पर प्रतिबंध लगाए सरकार : एनजीटी

29 मई 2019

Narendra Modi- Amit Shah
Delhi NCR

‘जासूसों’ पर भाजपा हाईकमान की नजर, नेताओं को बाहरी लोगों से दूरी बनाए रखने की नसीहत

29 मई 2019

ncpcr asks j&j to stop supply of controversial shampoo
India News

जॉनसन एंड जॉनसन बेबी शैम्पू ‘असुरक्षित’, तत्काल वापस लेने के निर्देश

29 मई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Meerut

कवाल कांड 2013: दंगे के 12 आरोपियों को कोर्ट ने किया बरी, एसआईटी ने दाखिल की थी चार्जशीट

29 मई 2019

आईपीएस अधिकारी राजीव कुमार ( (फाइल फोटो))
India News

शारदा चिटफंड घोटाला : राजीव कुमार की मुसीबतें बढ़ीं, सीबीआई ने भेजे ‘कागजात’

29 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
Lucknow High Court
Lucknow

दरोगा भर्ती 2016 के अभ्यर्थियों को हाईकोर्ट से राहत, अब नियुक्ति पत्र हो सकेंगे जारी

29 मई 2019

Grasshopper
Rajasthan

पाकिस्तान से पश्चिमी राजस्थान में आ पहुंचा टिड्डी दल, दो-तीन सप्ताह तक रह सकता है प्रकोप

29 मई 2019

लोकपाल जस्टिस पिनाकी घोष (फाइल फोटो)
India News

लोकपाल का लोगो और मोटो बनाएं, प्रतियोगिता जीतने वाले को मिलेगा 25 हजार का पुरस्कार

29 मई 2019

शशि थरूर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अभी जिंदा है कांग्रेस, श्रद्धांजलि लिखने का वक्त नहीं आया : थरूर

29 मई 2019

PNB latest news update: pnb fourth quarter loss narrows to 4750 crores, npa declines
Banking Beema

भारी एनपीए से पीएनबी को 9975 करोड़ का घाटा, ग्रॉस- नेट एनपीए में दिखा सुधार

29 मई 2019

विज्ञापन

Most Read

pm modi
India News

नरेंद्र मोदी के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में इन जानी मानी हस्तियों को भी न्योता

प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के बृहस्पतिवार को होने वाले शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के लिये फिल्म, खेल और उद्योग जगत की कई मशहूर हस्तियों को न्योता भेजा गया है।

30 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
ED will occupy 64.93 crores of AJL land in Panchkula
India News

चुनाव में मिली करारी हार के बाद गांधी परिवार को लगा एक और झटका, 64 करोड़ की संपत्ति होगी अटैच

30 मई 2019

अरुण जेटली, नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सरकार में शामिल होंगे सहयोगी, जेटली नहीं बनेंगे मंत्री, पीएम मोदी ने की मुलाकात

30 मई 2019

गर्मी का असर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आसमान से बरस रही ‘आग’, तीन दिन का ऑरेंज अलर्ट, 46 डिग्री तक पहुंच सकता तापमान

30 मई 2019

मणिरुल इस्लाम, भाजपा में शामिल
India News

ममता को फिर झटका, टीएमसी के विधायक समेत कई नेता भाजपा में शामिल

29 मई 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मोदी की नई कैबिनेट में ज्यादातर पुराने दिग्गज चेहरे बने रहने की संभावना

30 मई 2019

Mamata Banerjee(File Photo)
India News

ममता बनर्जी का यू टर्न, पीएम मोदी के शपथ ग्रहण में अब नहीं होंगी शामिल

29 मई 2019

अरुण जेटली
India News

वित्त मंत्री जेटली ने पीएम को चिट्ठी लिखी: जिम्मेदारियों से दूर रहना चाहता हूं ताकि इलाज करा सकूं

29 मई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

30 वर्ष फौजी रहे सनाउल्लाह विदेशी घोषित, नजरबंदी कैंप में भेजा

30 मई 2019

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा को ट्यूमर, कोर्ट से मांगी विदेश जाने की इजाजत

29 मई 2019

Recommended Videos

पीएम मोदी के चहरे वाली आइसक्रीम की सूरत में धूम, देखें वीडियो

सूरत के एक आइसक्रीम पार्लर में नरेंद्र मोदी के चेहरे वाली आइसक्रीम मिल रही है। मजेदार बात ये है कि मोदी के चेहरे का रूप किसी मशीन से नहीं बल्की कारीगरों ने अपने हाथों से दिया है। देखें वीडियो।

29 मई 2019

राहुल गांधी 1:55

कांग्रेस अगर राहुल का विकल्प नहीं ढूंढ पाई तो क्या है पार्टी के पास आखिरी रास्ता

29 मई 2019

शीला दीक्षित 0:23

राहुल गांधी से मुलाकात के बाद क्या बोलीं शीला दीक्षित

29 मई 2019

टाइम मैगजीन 1:06

भाजपा की प्रचंड जीत के बाद बदले TIME के सुर, अब पीएम को बताया देश को जोड़ने वाला नेता

29 मई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:10

क्यों आज भी चौधरी चरण सिंह को याद करते हैं किसान

29 मई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.