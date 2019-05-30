शपथ से पहले पीएम मोदी ने राष्ट्रपिता और अटल को किया नमन, वॉर मेमोरियल भी पहुंचे

Liveशपथ से पहले पीएम मोदी ने राष्ट्रपिता और अटल को किया नमन, वॉर मेमोरियल भी पहुंचे
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhle receives Prime Minister of Bhutan, Lotay Tshering on his arrival in Delhi. He will attend PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan later today. pic.twitter.com/a4mHwzDZkB— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah pay tribute at Sadaiv Atal Samadhi, the memorial of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. pic.twitter.com/AjOev0ksJP— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019
#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Later today, President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/5LbxQBuhkW— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के बृहस्पतिवार को होने वाले शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के लिये फिल्म, खेल और उद्योग जगत की कई मशहूर हस्तियों को न्योता भेजा गया है।
30 मई 2019