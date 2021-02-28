आईआईटी मुंबई के साथ मिलकर गेमिंग और वीएफएक्स-एनिमेशन के लिए सेंटर ऑफ एक्सीलेंस बनाएगी सरकार

केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने शनिवार को कहा, ‘यह घोषणा करते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि आईआईटी बॉम्बे के सहयोग से सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्रालय गेमिंग और संबंधित क्षेत्रों जैसे वीएफएक्स व एनीमेशन में उत्कृष्टता केंद्र बनाएगा। इसके लिए हम तैयारी के एक उन्नत चरण में हैं और आईआईटी इसी वर्ष से पाठ्यक्रम शुरू करेगा।

Many games played on mobile phones & gadgets are violent and addictive. PUBG was just one example of it. Criticizing isn't the solution. We must create our own games/apps that'd be adopted around the world for their values rooted in Indian ethos: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar