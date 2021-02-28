शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will set up centers for fields like Gaming VFX and Animation Javadekar

आईआईटी मुंबई के साथ मिलकर गेमिंग और वीएफएक्स-एनिमेशन के लिए सेंटर ऑफ एक्सीलेंस बनाएगी सरकार

विज्ञापन
Priyanka Tiwari न्यूज डेस्क, अमर अजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्रियंका तिवारी
Updated Sun, 28 Feb 2021 10:33 PM IST
केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर
केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें

केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने शनिवार को कहा, ‘यह घोषणा करते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि आईआईटी बॉम्बे के सहयोग से सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्रालय गेमिंग और संबंधित क्षेत्रों जैसे वीएफएक्स व एनीमेशन में उत्कृष्टता केंद्र बनाएगा। इसके लिए हम तैयारी के एक उन्नत चरण में हैं और आईआईटी  इसी वर्ष से पाठ्यक्रम शुरू करेगा। 

विज्ञापन


केंद्रीय मंत्री जावड़ेकर ने आगे कहा कि मोबाइल फोन और गैजेट्स पर खेले जाने वाले कई गेम हिंसक और व्यसनी हैं। पबजी इसका एक उदाहरण था। आलोचना करना इसका समाधान नहीं है। हमें भारतीय सभ्यता-संस्कृति और आचार-विचार में निहित अपने मूल्यों के लिए दुनियाभर में अपने गेम्स/ एप बनाने होंगे।

 

 

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will set up centers for fields like Gaming, VFX and Animation: Javadekar:

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national ministry of information and broadcasting prakash javadekar i and b ministry i and b minister gaming vfx animation

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

जम्मू शांति सम्मेलन में इस अंदाज में नजर आए गुलाम नबी आजाद
India News

कांग्रेस में रहकर पार्टी से बैर : क्या किसी 'आजाद' रास्ते पर जा रहे हैं गुलाम नबी?

28 फरवरी 2021

यूपी-बिहार वालों के लिए टॉप नौकरियां
Government Jobs

Sarkari Naukri 2021: इंतजार खत्म, यूपी-बिहार वालों के लिए ये हैं टॉप नौकरियां, आज ही करें आवेदन

28 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
संजय राठौड़
India News

युवती की मौत के मामले में नाम आने के बाद महाराष्ट्र के मंत्री संजय राठौड़ ने दिया इस्तीफा

28 फरवरी 2021

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

Horoscope Today 01 March 2021: मार्च का पहला दिन पांच राशियों को देगा खुशियों की सौगात, बढ़ेगा बैंक बैलेंस

28 फरवरी 2021

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह
India News

पुडुचेरी : मत्स्य मंत्रालय पर शाह ने राहुल पर कसा तंज, कहा- उस समय कांग्रेस नेता ‘छुट्टी’ पर थे

28 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

ICC Test Rankings: रोहित-अश्विन का दबदबा, 'हिटमैन' करियर की सर्वश्रेष्ठ रैंकिंग पर पहुंचे

28 फरवरी 2021

गिरफ्तार आरोपी
Ghaziabad

पति से सुपारी लेकर पत्नी और बेटे को मारने पहुंचा हत्यारा, बच्चे को देख पिघल गया दिल और बता दी सच्चाई

28 फरवरी 2021

मात्र 18 घंटों में बनाई 25.54 किमी सड़क
India News

सरकार का नया रिकॉर्ड : महज 18 घंटे में बना दिया 25.54 किलोमीटर हाईवे

28 फरवरी 2021

मासिक राशिफल 2021
Predictions

ज्योतिष गणना (01 से 31 मार्च) : मेष से लेकर मीन राशि तक, मार्च के महीने में ढाई दिन रहें जरा बचके...

28 फरवरी 2021

shahjahanpur case
Bareilly

तस्वीरें: अर्धनग्न अवस्था में मिली छात्रा के मामले में नया मोड़, अब यहां से मिला एक और सबूत, शाहजहांपुर पुलिस उलझी

28 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X