पहली क्लास के बच्चे को मिड डे मील स्टाफ ने गर्म दाल से जलाया, मामला दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 10:00 AM IST
Mid day meal staff threw hot dal on class 1 student in madhya pradesh
डिंडोरी - फोटो : ANI
मध्यप्रदेश के डिंडोरी जिला के शाहपुर के लुद्रा गांव से बच्चे के साथ क्रूरता की एक खबर सामने आई है। स्कूल में बच्चों को मिड डे मील परोसने वाले स्टाफ ने पहली क्लास के बच्चे पर गर्म दाल फेंक दी। बच्चे की हालत स्थिर बताई जा रही है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रहा है। पुलिस का कहना है कि मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है और इसपर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
 

