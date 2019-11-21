महाराष्ट्र: यात्रा कर रही गर्भवती महिला ने 'वन रुपी क्लिनकि' में बच्ची को दिया जन्म

Maharashtra: A woman, travelling from Nerul to Panvel, gave birth to a child at Panvel railway station earlier this morning, with the help of a doctor of Railway's One Rupee Clinic and the railway staff. The mother and the child are healthy and have been shifted to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/8v0cTTypbb— ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2019
आईपीएस और केंद्रीय सुरक्षा बलों के कॉडर अधिकारियों के बीच चल रहा विवाद थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। 18 नवंबर को दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने आईटीबीपी में कॉडर रिव्यू होने के बाद नए सृजित किए गए आईजी के पचास फीसदी पदों को डेपुटेशन के जरिए भरने पर रोक लगा दी थी।
21 नवंबर 2019