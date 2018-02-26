शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Look out circular issued to more than 10 executives of firms of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi

PNB Scam: नीरव-मेहुल के फर्म के 10 से ज्यादा एग्जीक्यूटिव को लुकआउट नोटिस जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 26 Feb 2018 06:51 PM IST
Look out circular issued to more than 10 executives of firms of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi
पंजाब नेशनल बैंक (पीएनबी) से करीब 11,400 करोड़ रुपये का घोटाला कर देश छोड़कर भागे नीरव मोदी की मुश्किलें कम होने का नाम ही नहीं ले रही हैं। इसी क्रम में सोमवार को नीरव मोदी और मेहुल चौकसी के फर्म के 10 से ज्यादा एग्जीक्युटिव को लुक आउट नोटिस जारी किया गया है। 
गौरतलब है कि जांच एजेंसियों की छापेमारी और कार्रवाई के बीच हीरा कारोबारी के खिलाफ एक और आरोप लगा है। सोमवार (26 फरवरी) को एनसीपी सांसद माजिद मेमन ने दावा किया कि नोटबंदी से पहले पंजाब नेशनल बैंक की एक शाखा में नीरव मोदी ने 90 करोड़ रुपये जमा करवाए थे। एनसीपी सांसद ने एक रिपोर्ट का हवाला देते हुए यह आरोप लगाया है। 

माजिद मेमन ने कहा कि साल 2017 में नोटबंदी के एलान से कुछ पहले नीरव मोदी ने पंजाब नेशनल बैंक की एक शाखा में 90 करोड़ रुपये जमा करवाए थे। उन्होंने संभावना जताते हुए यह भी कहा कि सोने-चांदी के बदले किसी मकसद से इतनी बड़ी रकम को बैंक में जमा करवाया गया होगा। 

मेमन ने कहा कि इस बात की जांच होनी चाहिए कि इसमें कितनी सच्चाई है। अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर केंद्र सरकार और नीरव मोदी की मिलीभगत का शक जताते हुए लिखा कि एक रिपोर्ट में सामने आया है कि 8 नवंबर 2017 को नोटबंदी के ऐलान से कुछ देर पहले ही नीरव मोदी ने पंजाब नेशनल बैंक की एक शाखा में 90 करोड़ रुपये कैश जमा कराया। इसको क्या समझा जाए। 
 

 

