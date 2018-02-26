PNB Scam: नीरव-मेहुल के फर्म के 10 से ज्यादा एग्जीक्यूटिव को लुकआउट नोटिस जारी

Look out circular has been issued to more than 10 executives of firms of #NiravModi and #MehulChoksi pic.twitter.com/PVZUiTfxpQ— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018
आईएनएक्स मनी लांड्रिंग मामले में पूर्व वित्त मंत्री और कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता पी चिदंबरम के बेटे कार्ति चिदंबरम की मुश्किलें थमने का नाम नहीं ले रही हैं।
26 फरवरी 2018