कर्नाटक: कार और बस के बीच भीषण टक्कर, चार की मौत, 5 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कर्नाटक Updated Sun, 08 Apr 2018 01:29 PM IST
Karnataka: 4 killed in a collision between a car and state transport corporation bus near Haliyal 
कर्नाटक में हलियात इलाके में एक दर्दनाक सड़क दुर्घटना हुई है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक, रविवार को हलियात के पास विपरीत दिशा से आ रही राज्य परिवहन की बस के साथ एक कार की भयंकर टक्कर हुई है। जिसमें मौके पर ही 4 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 5 घायल हुए हैं। 
सूत्रों के अनुसार, मौत का यह आंकड़ा अभी बढ़ भी सकता है। हादसे में घायल हुए लोगों को इलाज के लिए स्थानीय हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया है। दुर्घटना के बाद पहुंची पुलिस ने इस मामले में केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। वहीं हादसे के बाद बस ड्राईवर मौके से फरार है। 
 



उल्लेखनीय है कि हाल ही में सड़क परिवहन और राजमार्ग मंत्रालय की रिपोर्ट में बताया गया है कि पहले की तुलना में अब सड़क दुर्घटनाएं ज्यादा जानलेवा साबित हो रही है। ट्रैफिक इतना अधिक बढ़ गया है कि इसकी वजह से देश में रोजाना लगभग 400 लोग सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में अपनी जान गंवाते हैं। 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

