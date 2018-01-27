अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Hyderabad muslim woman returned to India after sexually assaulted in Saudi Arabia

सऊदी में भारतीय मुस्लिम महिला का यौन शोषण, सुषमा ने करवाई भारत वापसी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 09:45 PM IST
Hyderabad muslim woman returned to India after sexually assaulted in Saudi Arabia
विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज ने एक बार फिर दरियादिली दिखाई है। हैदराबाद की एक मुस्लिम महिला का सऊदी अरब में जबरन शोषण हो रहा था जिसकी खबर सुषमा को मिली और वह महिला को वापस भारत लाने में सफल हुई।  

दरअसल महिला का आरोप है कि नौकरी के लिए सऊदी अरब गई थी जहां उसके साथ जबरन यौन शोषण हुआ। 

25 जनवरी को भारत वापस आने पर महिला ने कहा कि 'मेरी वहां जबरन पिटाई और यौन शोषण होता था। यहां तक की मुझे खाना भी नहीं दिया जाता था। लेकिन मेरे बच्चों ने मुझे भरोसा दिलाया था कि वे मुझे यहां से निकालेंगे। जिसके बाद मुझे एक दिन भारतीय दूतावास से फोन आया और मैं वापस भारत आने में सफल हुई।'

वहीं महिला की बेटी ने मां को वापस भारत लाने में सुषमा स्वराज, भारतीय दूतावास और हैदराबाद पुलिस की मदद के लिए उन्हें शुक्रिया कहा है।
