अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Hindus are more wifes than Muslim owaisi in karnataka

इस सर्वे के आधार पर रैली मेें बोले ओवैसी- हमसे ज्यादा बीवियां हिंदुओं की  

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कलबर्गी Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 05:35 PM IST
Hindus are more wifes than Muslim owaisi in karnataka
Asaduddin Owaisi
ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन (AIMIM) के प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने चैलेंज किया है कि मुसलमानों से ज्यादा बीवियां हिंदुओं की हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि ये बात मैं गारंटी के साथ कह सकता हूं चाहें तो सर्वे करा सकते हैं। 

बता दें कि सोशल मीडिया पर ओवैसी का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें वह पीएम मोदी को सर्वे कराने का चैलेंज कर रहे हैं। वह कर्नाटक के कलबुर्गी में एक चुनावी जनसभा को संबोधित कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि हम पर हमेशा इल्जाम लगते रहे हैं कि हम ज्यादा शादियां करते हैं। लेकिन ऐसा नहीं है हमसे ज्यादा शादियां हिंदू करते हैं।

उन्होंने यहां एक सर्वे का जिक्र करते हुए कहा कि 1960-61 में एक सर्वे हुआ था जिसमें सबसे कम बीवियां मुसलमानों की थीं। ओवैसी ने कहा कि यही स्थिति आज भी बनी हुई है चाहें तो सर्वे करा लीजिए। ओवैसी ने कहा कि हम यहां एक से ही परेशान हैं और दूसरों के पास कई कई बीवियां हैं, और बॉस के पास एक ही है तो वह घर में नहीं है। जिनके पास एक है वह दिल्ली में बैठे हुए हैं। 

RELATED

ओवैसी ने कहा कि पूरे हिंदुस्तान में सर्वे होना चाहिए लेकिन इनके अंदर सर्वे कराने की हिम्मत नहीं है। बता दें कि कर्नाटक में इसी साल चुनाव होने वाले हैं। रविवार को कर्नाटक के बेंगलुरु में पीएम मोदी ने रैली की थी। इस दौरान उन्होंने कांग्रेस पर जमकर हमला बोला था।
hindus muslim owaisi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Actor Akshay Kumar holds first screening of Padman for school children
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार ने स्कूली बच्चों के बीच की 'पैडमैन' की पहली स्क्रीनिंग, गुजरात सीएम का किया शुक्रिया

5 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh denies playing any negative character in future after alauddin khilji in padmaavat
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह ने लिया 'अलाउद्दीन खिलजी' से सबक, ऐसा दोबारा करने से की तौबा

5 फरवरी 2018

Kapil Sharma is back again on Television without Sunil Grover
Bollywood

कॉमेडी शो में फिर धमाकेदार होगी कपिल शर्मा की एंट्री, नए चेहरों को देंगे मौका

5 फरवरी 2018

five movie of which in love story against family
Bollywood

काश! इन 5 फिल्मस्टार्स जैसी होती अंकित की किस्मत, जो दिलवाले बनकर दुल्हनिया को ले उड़े

5 फरवरी 2018

Fans wish Virat Kohli Shaadi Mubarak on the cricket field with a pic of Anushka Sharma
Bollywood

बीच मैच में WIFE अनुष्का का पोस्टर लहराते हुए फैंस ने विराट को दी शादी की बधाई ,वायरल हो रहा VIDEO

5 फरवरी 2018

padmaavat to finally be screened in jodhpur rajasthan for just 4 people
Bollywood

विवाद के बीच अाखिरकार आज राजस्थान में दिखाई जाएगी पद्मावत, देखेंगे सिर्फ 4 लोग

5 फरवरी 2018

Jackie Shroff made Sanjay Leela Bhansali run away from the set of film parinda
Bollywood

इस सुपरस्टार के गाली देने पर सेट से भाग गए थे संजय लीला भंसाली, अब वायरल हो रहा वी‌डियो

5 फरवरी 2018

shah rukh khan has a valid question about abram
Bollywood

टैब में कुछ ऐसा देख रखे थे अबराम, शाहरुख हैरान और ट्विटर पर शेयर कर दी तस्वीर

5 फरवरी 2018

Urmila Matondkar shared birthday picture with cake
Bollywood

10 साल छोटे कश्मीरी से शादी कर फरजाना खान बन गई थीं ये एक्ट्रेस, पति ने यादगार बना दिया बर्थडे

5 फरवरी 2018

Sushant singh rajput to step on moon, declares self as India's Neil Arm strong
Bollywood

चंबल के डाकू बन चुके सुशांत सिंह राजपूत रखेंगे 'चांद पर कदम', प्रोजेक्ट पर बड़ा खुलासा

5 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence arrested 3 peoples for hiding gold under their seat
India News

विमान की सीट के नीचे मिला साढ़े चार करोड़ रुपए का सोना, तीन आरोपी गिरफ्तार

विमान की सीट के नीचे सोना छुपाकर लाने वाले तीन लोगों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है।

5 फरवरी 2018

Ghulam Nabi Azad slams Modi government in rajya sabha budget session
India News

राज्यसभा LIVE: सपा नेता का शाह पर तंज, पूछा- पकौड़े बेचने वाले से कौन करेगा शादी?

5 फरवरी 2018

wife of rahat told about kasganj violence
India News

कासगंज ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट: 'मेरे पति का गुनाह मुसलमान होना है'

5 फरवरी 2018

Subramanian Swamy Said, Prepare For Fight And do four pieces of Pakistan
India News

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी बोले- युद्ध की तैयारी करो और पाकिस्तान के चार टुकड़े कर दो

5 फरवरी 2018

Top points of Amit Shah speech at rajyasabha
India News

'पकौड़ा' वार पर अमित शाह का पलटवार, सवा घंटे के भाषण में विपक्ष पर किये ये कटाक्ष

5 फरवरी 2018

Delhi: 433 newborns died in Special Neighbourhood Care unit says RTI
India News

दिल्ली सरकार के स्वास्थ्य सुधार के दावे खोखले, बीते साल 433 नवजातों की इन बीमारियों से हुई मौत

5 फरवरी 2018

dalits houses were destroyed to make international airport
India News

इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट बनाने के लिए तोड़े गए दलितों के घर

5 फरवरी 2018

Congress social media chief controversial statement over pm modi speech
India News

कांग्रेस नेता की पीएम मोदी पर विवादित टिप्पणी, बीजेपी ने जताया विरोध

5 फरवरी 2018

FIR on 12 people for stop dalit funeral procession at gujarat
India News

गुजरात: दलित की शवयात्रा के दौरान हुई मारपीट, 12 लोगों के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज

5 फरवरी 2018

Supreme court told center to ensure the safety of couples from khap panchayats
India News

दो बालिगों को अपनी मर्जी से शादी करने का अधिकार, तीसरा नहीं दे सकता दखल : SC

5 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

पाकिस्तान को मुंहतोड़ जवाब देने के लिए भारतीय सेना तैयार

पाकिस्तान अपनी नापाक हरकतों से बाज नहीं आ रहा। सीमा पर सीज फायर का उल्लंघन जारी है।

5 फरवरी 2018

CONGRESS LEADER DIVYA SPANDANA RAMYA INSULTED PM MODI ON TWEETER 3:06

ये है पीएम मोदी से ट्विटर पर सीधा पंगा लेने वाली रम्या की राम कहानी

5 फरवरी 2018

Watch: Students sell pakodas ahead of PM’s Bengaluru visit 3:08

VIDEO: प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के दौरे के विरोध में छात्रों ने यहां बेचे पकौड़े

5 फरवरी 2018

HONOR KILLING CASES OF INDIA 3:01

ये हैं वो ऑनर किलिंग के मामले जिन्हें सुनकर आपकी रूह कांप उठेगी

5 फरवरी 2018

Controversial statement of Giriraj Singh on Ram Temple 0:52

गिरिराज सिंह के विवादित बोल- ‘राम मंदिर भारत में नहीं तो क्या पाकिस्तान में बनेगा?’

5 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Tapan Bhowmik said on Ram Mandir, Verdict will go in favour of Hindus
Madhya Pradesh

BJP नेता के बेतुके बोल- हिंदुओं के हित में नहीं आया फैसला फिर भी राम मंदिर वहीं बनाएंगे

8 दिसंबर 2017

not only Rohingya muslim, Hindus are also fleeing to Bangladesh
Rest of World

रोहिंग्या मुसलमान ही नहीं हिंदुओं को भी बनाया जा रहा निशाना, देश छोड़ने को हुए मजबूर

15 सितंबर 2017

birth rate of Hindus will be very low during year 2055-60
America

वर्ष 2055-60 के बीच हिंदुओं की जन्मदर में होगी भारी कमी

6 अप्रैल 2017

Hindus least educated religious group in world, says survey
India News

दुनिया में सबसे कम शिक्षित धार्मिक समूह है हिंदूः स्टडी 

15 दिसंबर 2016

At least 15 temples & many houses belonging to Hindus in Bangladesh
Rest of World

बांग्लादेश: फेसबुक पोस्ट पर बवाल, 15 मंदिरों और हिंदुओं के घरों में तोड़फोड़

1 नवंबर 2016

Danger signals declining population of Hindus
Ghaziabad

खतरे का संकेत है हिंदुओं की घटती हुई जनसंख्या

5 अक्टूबर 2016

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.