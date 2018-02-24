शहर चुनें

सरकार ने शुरू की लोकपाल की नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया, 1 मार्च को बैठक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 24 Feb 2018 02:22 AM IST
Government introduced Lokpal appointment process, meeting on March 1st
केंद्र सरकार ने शुक्रवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट को बताया कि लोकपाल की नियुक्ति की कवायद शुरू कर दी है। मालूम हो कि लोकपाल एवं लोकायुक्त कानून, 2014 अस्तित्व में आ गया है, लेकिन अब तक लोकपाल की नियुक्ति नहीं हो सकी है।
केंद्र सरकार के अटॉर्नी जनरल केके वेणुगोपाल ने न्यायमूर्ति रंजन गोगोई की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ को बताया कि लोकपाल की नियुक्ति की कवायद शुरू हो गई है और इसी क्रम में 1 मार्च को प्रधानमंत्री, प्रधान न्यायाधीश, लोकसभा अध्यक्ष और नेता प्रतिपक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे वाली चयन समिति की बैठक प्रस्तावित है। मालूम हो कि चयन समिति में प्रधानमंत्री, लोकसभा अध्यक्ष, नेता प्रतिपक्ष, प्रधान न्यायाधीश और एक नामचीन हस्ती होते हैं। 

वेणुगोपाल ने बताया कि चूंकि लोकसभा में किसी भी दल को नेता प्रतिपक्ष का दर्जा नहीं है, लिहाजा सबसे बड़े विपक्षी दल के नेता को समिति का हिस्सा बनाया गया है। साथ ही कहा कि चयन समिति की बैठक में इसलिए देरी हुई, क्योंकि समिति के सदस्य वरिष्ठ वकील पीपी राव का पिछले वर्ष सितंबर में निधन हो गया था।

lokpal supreme court government of india

