Target: भारत को विकसित राष्ट्र बनाने के लिए निवेश, नवाचार पर देना होगा जोर, वित्त मंत्री सीतारमण का बड़ा बयान

भारत को विकसित राष्ट्र बनाने का मुद्दा कई बार पीएम मोदी ने छेड़ा है। वहीं अब इस पर वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण का बयान आया है। उन्होंने शनिवार को कहा कि 2047 तक भारत को एक विकसित राष्ट्र बनाने के लिए सरकार कई पहलुओं पर ध्यान दे रही है। इनमें बुनियादी ढांचे, निवेश, नवाचार और समावेशन हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत के पास प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा तय लक्ष्य को पूरा करने के लिए जरूरी संसाधन हैं।

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "The govt is aiming at building an India which will reach its destination of being a developed country by 2047. So in this phase, the emphasis has been on 4 different issues- infrastructure, investment, innovation… pic.twitter.com/odNMROB9op