न्याय की मांग कर रहे हरिवंशपुर गांव के 39 लोगों के खिलाफ एफआईआर, घर छोड़ भागने को मजबूर

Bihar: FIR lodged against 39 people in Harivanshpur, in Vaishali district after they protested over lack of water supply & death of several children due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in the area. pic.twitter.com/opxil6NhL6

Bihar: Relatives of persons against whom FIR has been registered say ,"Our children have died. We did road gherao, but administration has filed FIR against us. Men against whom FIR has been registered have left the village & gone away. They were the only breadwinners." pic.twitter.com/E0hEhmYwKH