अंडमान-निकोबार भूकंप के झटकों से हिला, रिक्टर पैमाने पर तीव्रता 4.3

नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी ने बताया कि भूकंप के झटके अंडमान और निकोबार द्वीप समूह के डिगलीपुर के 55 किमी दक्षिण-दक्षिण पश्चिम में शाम 7:05 बजे महसूस किए गए। रिक्टर पैमाने पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 4.3 मापी गई है।

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred at 1905 hours 55km south-southwest of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar islands: National Centre for Seismology