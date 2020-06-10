शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   earthquake : magnitude 4.3 richter scale hit andaman and nicobar in 110 km north west of diglipur, National Center for Seismology

Earthquake: अंडमान निकोबार में भूकंप के झटके, रिक्टर स्केल पर रही 4.3 तीव्रता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 10 Jun 2020 04:17 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
बंगाल की खाड़ी में अंडमान और निकोबार द्वीप समूह में मंगलवार-बुधवार की दरमियानी रात भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। यह भूकंप दिगलीपुर से 110 किलोमीटर उत्तर-पश्चिम के इलाके में आया था। रिक्टर पैमाने पर इसकी तीव्रता 4.3 मापी गई है।
नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी की ओर से दी गई जानकारी के मुताबिक भूकंप रात 2:17 बजे आया। इसका केंद्र सतह से 50 किलोमीटर नीचे बताया गया है।
richter scale earthquake andaman and nicobar bay of bengal

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

