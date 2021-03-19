शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Defence Ministry today signed a contract with bdl to supply MILAN 2T Anti Tank Guided Missiles to Army

रक्षा सौदा : सेना के सुरक्षा खेमे में जुड़ेंगी 4,960 MILAN-2T एंटी-टैंक गाइडेड मिसाइलें, बीडीएल से करार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Fri, 19 Mar 2021 12:59 PM IST
विज्ञापन
Milan 2T ATGM
Milan 2T ATGM
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
रक्षा मंत्रालय ने शुक्रवार को भारत डायनामिक्स लिमिटेड के साथ 4,960 मिलान-2टी एंटी टैंक गाइडेड मिसाइल की सप्लाई को लेकर एक सौदे पर हस्ताक्षर किए। ये एंटी टैंक गाइडेड मिसाइल भारतीय सेना कौ सौंपी जाएगी। इन गाइडेड मिसाइलों की कीमत 1,188 करोड़ रुपये है। 
विज्ञापन


रक्षा मंत्रालय ने इस बात की जानकारी दी। मिलान-2टी को भारत डायनामिक्स लिमिटेड की ओर से फ्रांस की एक रक्षा फर्म से मिले लाइसेंस के तहत विकसित किया जा रहा है। 


आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national defence minister of india defence ministry anti tank missile indian army

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

वन-डे सीरीज के लिए भारतीय टीम घोषित: कृष्णा, सूर्यकुमार पहली बार शामिल, पृथ्वी शॉ को जगह नहीं

19 मार्च 2021

सीएम तीरथ सिंह रावत और उनकी पत्नी
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: फटी जींस के विवादित बयान पर घिरे सीएम तीरथ तो बचाव में आईं पत्नी, बोलीं- ये षड्यंत्र है

19 मार्च 2021

मलान का विवादित कैच
Cricket News

सॉफ्ट सिग्नल पर बवाल: जीत के बाद भड़के कप्तान कोहली, थर्ड अंपायर के फैसले पर क्या कहा

19 मार्च 2021

सांसद राम स्वरूप शर्मा की संदिग्ध हालत में मौत
Delhi

सांसद मौत मामले में नया मोड़: मोबाइल कॉल लॉग से खुलासा, मौत से पहले पत्नी के अलावा इस शख्स से की थी बात

19 मार्च 2021

Tirath Singh Rawat
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: आठ दिन में इन चार विवादित बयानों से सुर्खियों में आए सीएम तीरथ, सड़क से संसद तक दिखा उबाल 

19 मार्च 2021

अंटार्कटिका प्रायद्वीप
Bizarre News

जलवायु परिवर्तन का असर: डेढ़ डिग्री तक बढ़ सकता है अंटार्कटिका प्रायद्वीप का तापमान, शोध में हुआ खुलासा

19 मार्च 2021

एंटीलिया मामला: सचिन वाजे और मनसुख हिरेन
India News

एक और खुलासा: अंबानी के घर विस्फोटक मिलने से पहले वाजे और मनसुख की हुई थी मुलाकात

19 मार्च 2021

फाइल फोटो
Delhi

दिल्ली सेक्स रैकेट: देशभर में चलाते थे एस्कॉर्ट सर्विस, डेढ़ सौ व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप में सक्रिय था गैंग, पांच सितारा होटलों में भेजी जाती थीं लड़कियां

19 मार्च 2021

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
Delhi

दिल्ली सेक्स रैकेट: जबरदस्ती नशीली गोलियां देकर करवाया जाता था 'गंदा धंधा', पीड़िता की दास्तां सुनकर पुलिस भी हैरान

19 मार्च 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi

दिल्ली: ऑनलाइन सेक्स रैकेट पकड़ा, दो महिलाओं समेत चार गिरफ्तार

19 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X