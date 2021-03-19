रक्षा सौदा : सेना के सुरक्षा खेमे में जुड़ेंगी 4,960 MILAN-2T एंटी-टैंक गाइडेड मिसाइलें, बीडीएल से करार

Defence Ministry today signed a contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited to supply 4,960 MILAN-2T Anti-Tank Guided Missiles to Indian Army at a cost of Rs 1,188 crores in Delhi. The Milan-2T is produced by BDL under license from a defence firm from France: Defence Ministry pic.twitter.com/JRoKeeZWUp— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2021
