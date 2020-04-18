शहर चुनें

Congress president Sonia Gandhi constitutes a consultative group of 11 party members

सोनिया ने 11 सदस्यीय सलाहकार समूह किया गठन, मनमोहन सिंह होंगे अध्यक्ष

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 18 Apr 2020 02:24 PM IST
कांग्रेस की अंतरिम अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी
कांग्रेस की अंतरिम अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी - फोटो : PTI
कांग्रेस ने वर्तमान समय के विभिन्न मुद्दों पर चर्चा और अपना रुख तय करने के लिए पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह के नेतृत्व में 11 सदस्यीय सलाहकार समूह का गठन किया है। पार्टी के संगठन महासचिव केसी वेणुगोपाल की ओर से जारी बयान के मुताबिक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी द्वारा गठित इस सलाहकार समूह में पार्टी के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी भी शामिल हैं।
कांग्रेस के मुख्य प्रवक्ता रणदीप सुरजेवाला को इस समूह का संयोजक बनाया गया है। इसके साथ ही वेणुगोपाल, पूर्व वित्त मंत्री पी चिदंबरम, पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री मनीष तिवारी एवं जयराम रमेश, कांग्रेस के डेटा विश्लेषण विभाग के प्रमुख प्रवीण चक्रवर्ती, पार्टी प्रवक्ता गौरव वल्लभ, सुप्रिया श्रीनेत और पार्टी के सोशल मीडिया विभाग के प्रमुख रोहन गुप्ता को इस समूह का हिस्सा बनाया गया है।

वेणुगोपाल ने कहा कि यह सलाहकार समूह आम तौर पर रोजाना वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से बैठक कर वर्तमान समय से जुड़े विषयों पर चर्चा करेगा और विभिन्न मुद्दों पार्टी का रुख तय करेगा।
 
sonia gandhi congress rahul gandhi manmohan singh p chidambaram

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

