सोनिया ने 11 सदस्यीय सलाहकार समूह किया गठन, मनमोहन सिंह होंगे अध्यक्ष

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi constitutes a consultative group of 11 party members, chaired by former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, to formulate views of the party on various issues. Rahul Gandhi and P Chidambaram, also among the members. pic.twitter.com/WXPQpWndkr
