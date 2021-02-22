शहर चुनें

कोरोना संक्रमित हुए महाराष्ट्र के मंत्री छगन भुजबल, खुद ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी

Sneha Baluni न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: स्नेहा बलूनी
Updated Mon, 22 Feb 2021 10:12 AM IST
छगन भुजबल (फाइल फोटो)
छगन भुजबल (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Twitter
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के मंत्री छगन भुजबल कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित हो गए हैं। उन्होंने सोमवार को खुद यह जानकारी ट्वीट के जरिए दी। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा, मेरी कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। पिछले दो-तीन दिनों में जो भी लोग मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं, उन्हें अपना कोरोना टेस्ट करवाना चाहिए। मेरा स्वास्थ्य ठीक है और चिंता की कोई बात नहीं है।
